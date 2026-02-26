NutriHarvest® Highlights Grower Success with a Bountiful Strawberry Harvest

Strawberry field at a commercial farm with home grower’s berry close-up overlay. (Images used with permission.) Grower’s raised strawberry beds. (Images used with permission.) Grower’s strawberry harvest from NutriHarvest® 3-3-3. (Image used with permission.)

Strong berry production, supported by slow-release nutrition validated across multiple crops

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- (National Strawberry Day) — Strawberries have a way of turning “I hope this works” into “look at this harvest.” NutriHarvestis recognizing berry growers and gardeners everywhere and spotlighting a home grower’s bountiful results using an OMRI-listed NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer made with nutrient recovery technology that helps keep nutrients where they belong, in the soil and on the crop, helping protect local watersheds.Strawberries are a big deal (and a favorite)Strawberries are among America’s most important fresh-market fruits. In 2024, U.S. strawberry utilized production reached a record 3.22 billion pounds, and the crop’s value totaled $4.00 billion.They’re also the most-consumed berry in the U.S. Americans eat about 8 pounds per person per year, and 94% of U.S. households consuming strawberries.Globally, strawberries are a major crop too. FAO data estimate global strawberry production at about 10.5 million metric tonnes in 2023.A home grower’s bountiful strawberry harvestUsing a simple two-application approach at early growth onset and again as berries began to ripen, the grower reported standout results and shared photos in an online review on the retailer where the product was purchased:“I have 2-40 sq ft strawberry raised beds. I used NutriHarvest 3-3-3 and applied 20 oz to each bed after the leaves turned green and another 20 oz when the berries started to ripen. This was the best crop I have ever had. Will certainly use this product again. See pictures.” — MikeThe results match what growers often look for in strawberries: steady nutrition that supports flowering, fruit set, and berry sizing without pushing excessive leafy growth. This grower experience was not part of a formal university strawberry trial, although NutriHarvest fertilizers have been evaluated in independent university trials across multiple crops.Why steady nutrition matters for strawberriesStrawberries do not just need nutrients. They need them at the right pace. Too much fast nitrogen can mean lots of leaves and fewer berries, while too little can limit plant vigor and fruit development. NutriHarvest 3-3-3, along with other formulations, is designed to provide balanced macronutrients in a stable organic form that supports a more even nutrient supply.And strawberries aren’t just delicious. They’re nutrient dense, too. A cup of strawberries is listed with about 108 mg of vitamin C in USDA’s seasonal produce nutrition guide.From backyard beds to berry farms: what NutriHarvest is built to doTo understand why home gardeners and strawberry growers see results like this, it helps to look at multi-crop data. In several years of independent university Extension evaluations across multiple crops, NutriHarvest nutrient-release patterns have been associated with:• Comparable performance to common fertilizer benchmarks in trial settings• Yield improvements reported in multiple crops depending on formulation and conditions• Lower late-season residual nitrate signals in evaluated systems, consistent with gradual nutrient release (important for keeping nutrients aligned with crop uptake)“Home gardeners and berry growers both want the same thing: healthy plants that keep producing,” said Anju D. Krivov, President and CEO of GSR Solutions and NutriHarvest. “This grower’s report is a great example of what balanced, steady nutrition can look like in real life. It also shows why so many growers are looking for organic fertility options that work with the crop’s rhythm.”This National Strawberry Day, NutriHarvest wishes berry growers a healthy season and celebrates the joy of a bountiful harvest, along with the growing interest in high-performance organic nutrition that helps gardeners and berry farmers keep learning, improving, and sharing results.About NutriHarvestNutriHarvest is expanding distribution across farm, horticulture, and specialty-crop channels. Distributors, retailers, and crop advisors can contact info@nutriharvest.com.About GSR Solutions: GSR provides the biotechnology behind several NutriHarvest fertilizer blends. More at: High-resolution images and supporting materials available upon request.

