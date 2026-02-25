Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,874 in the last 365 days.

Illegal Alien from Honduras Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Allan Ricardo Medina-Morales will spend the next 135 months in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Illegal Alien from Honduras Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.