Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,875 in the last 365 days.

Mexican National Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison on Child Sex Charges

Giovanni Falcon began messaging a 15-year-old girl on Instagram in 2024 using an alias.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mexican National Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison on Child Sex Charges

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.