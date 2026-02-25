Leader of Anchorage drug trafficking organization sentenced to 30 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for leading a local drug trafficking organization responsible for attempting to traffic large amounts of fentanyl and heroin to Alaska from the Lower 48.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.