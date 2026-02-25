Submit Release
Former U.S. Air Force Pilot Arrested, Charged with Providing Defense Services to the Chinese Military 

Gerald Eddie Brown, Jr., 65, a former U.S. Air Force officer and pilot, was arrested today in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and charged by criminal complaint for providing, and conspiring to provide, unauthorized defense services to Chinese military pilots in violation of the Arms Export Control Act. 

