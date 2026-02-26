CYBERA Partners With Recorded Future to Deliver Money Mule Intelligence to Financial Institutions

Fraud and financial crime teams will gain the option to enhance their existing fraud and financial crime workflows with mule account intelligence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECYBERA Partners With Recorded Future to Deliver Money Mule Intelligence to Financial InstitutionsSAN FRANCISCO, CA — February 26th, 2026 — CYBERA, the agentic fraud defense platform that stops scam payments, today announced a partnership enabling Recorded Future to offer CYBERA’s Money Mule Intelligence as a new solution for Recorded Future's financial institution customers. Fraud and financial crime teams will gain the option to enhance their existing fraud and financial crime workflows with confirmed mule account intelligence, addressing a critical gap as scams become banks' most pressing fraud challenge.Under the partnership, CYBERA Money Mule Intelligence is being offered as a new, standalone product for Recorded Future's financial services customers. Financial crime teams can enable Recorded Future’s API to access CYBERA’s mule account intelligence sourced directly from scammer interactions to strengthen fraud, AML, and cyber investigations."Scams have turned every digital channel into an on-ramp for criminals," said Patrick Peterson, CEO of CYBERA. "Fraud teams are being asked to stop losses that start in messaging apps and social media, but their tools only see what happens inside the bank. Partnering with Recorded Future gives financial institutions access to confirmed mule intelligence so they can stop payments before money leaves the institution."CYBERA's AI-powered agents engage directly with scammers to identify the bank accounts and related information used to collect stolen funds. The resulting mule intelligence is confirmed rather than inferred and backed by evidence, enabling financial institutions to act on near-zero false positives. Because mule accounts are discovered before funds move, the intelligence provides a pre-loss signal that complements transaction monitoring, behavioral biometrics, and device risk tools.“Securing payments requires more than reacting to fraud — it requires anticipating it. Integrating Money Mule Intelligence strengthens our ability to illuminate the infrastructure behind financial crime, which is fully aligned with our strategy of securing payments with intelligence,” said Jamie Zajac, Chief Product Officer at Recorded Future.CYBERA Money Mule Intelligence is designed to fit directly into existing fraud and financial crime workflows. Institutions can screen beneficiaries against mule accounts without sending personally identifiable information outside the bank, supporting account restriction, investigation triage, and suspicious activity reporting with evidence-backed documentation.About CYBERACYBERA, recognized as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer , is an AI-powered mule intelligence and scam response company that helps financial institutions reduce risk exposure, protect customers from authorized payment fraud, and improve recovery outcomes. CYBERA's AI agents gather real-time intelligence on mule accounts used by scammers, enabling proactive fraud prevention before funds leave the system. Learn more at https://www.cybera.io About Recorded FutureRecorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape. Recorded Future works with over 1,900 businesses and government organizations across more than 75 countries to provide real-time, unbiased and actionable intelligence. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com

