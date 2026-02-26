CBP Black Hawk crew conducts aerial rescue in Franklin Mountains State Park

EL PASO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, responded to a request for urgent aviation assistance from the El Paso Police Department/El Paso Fire Department Combined Search and Rescue team during a challenging rescue mission in Franklin Mountains State Park.

At 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 19, COMSAR personnel advised the AMO El Paso Air Branch that a 21-year-old male hiker had fallen approximately 150 feet from the Mammoth Rock Trail, sustaining significant injuries including an apparent open fracture to one knee and was non-mobile. Due to the remote and rugged terrain, ground evacuation was not feasible within a safe or reasonable timeframe. COMSAR personnel were on scene providing emergency medical care and requested aerial extraction.

The EPAB launched a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and aircrew to assist with the operation. Upon arrival, the aircrew established communication with ground rescue personnel and executed a precision hover, successfully conducting a 250-foot hoist operation. The aircrew safely extracted the patient and accompanying COMSAR personnel from the mountainside.

Given the severity of the patient’s injuries and the operational environment, the patient and COMSAR personnel were immediately transported to a Level I trauma center for advanced medical care.

Air and Marine Operations, an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is proud to partner with local agencies, offering critical aviation resources in emergency situations. This successful rescue highlights the dedication and professionalism of all personnel involved.