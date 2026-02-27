Eros Innovation Launches Large Cultural Voice Models from Tamil Nadu, Unveils EROS PersonaAI - A Sovereign Voice Stack

Thiru M.K. Stalin, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with Ridhima Lulla and EROS leadership

A multilingual, performance-aware voice and identity infrastructure built for sovereign, culturally grounded AI systems.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Innovation today announced the launch of Large Cultural Voice Models (LCVM) from Tamil Nadu, alongside the unveiling of EROS PersonaAI, a performance-aware voice and identity infrastructure built to power sovereign multilingual AI. The launch was held in the presence of Thiru M.K. Stalin, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking a significant milestone in India’s sovereign AI journey.This announcement follows the successful launch of India’s first Large Cultural Model (LCM) and the unveiling of Eros Universe , the Creator Super App at the AI Impact Summit, aligned with MeitY and the IndiaAI Mission. LCVM represents the voice-layer evolution of that cultural AI stack - designed to preserve not only language, but emotion, cadence, identity, and regional nuance across multilingual communication.As part of this initiative, Eros Innovation will establish advanced AI infrastructure, research clusters, and voice technology ecosystems in Tamil Nadu. The first phase is expected to generate over 1,000 direct high-skill AI and engineering jobs, strengthening Tamil Nadu’s position as a global hub for AI and culturally grounded technology innovation.Tamil Nadu - with its deep linguistic heritage and the legacy of Thiruvalluvar - is uniquely positioned to lead the world in culturally rooted and ethically aligned voice AI innovation.Thiru M.K. Stalin, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu said: “As part of Tamil Nadu’s commitment to strengthening employment and economic development, ErosGen AI, in collaboration with IIT Madras, has established the Large Cultural Voice Models (LCVM) initiative in Chennai. I am pleased to inaugurate this project.”EROS PersonaAI: The Architecture of PresenceWhile conventional AI systems translate words, EROS PersonaAI is designed to translate performance - preserving tone, rhythm, emotional expression, and identity across languages. Following the launch of LCM - trained on Eros’s rights-cleared cultural archive of approximately 1.5 trillion multimodal tokens across 12,000+ titles - EROS PersonaAI extends Cultural Intelligence into voice and identity.Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder and Co president of Eros Innovation, said: “I thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri M. K. Stalin for his visionary leadership and support in inaugurating the Large Cultural Voice Models initiative today. At Eros, this milestone reflects years of dedicated research and development in building culturally grounded AI systems. With the launch of PersonaAI, we are demonstrating that identity is a sovereign digital asset. A persona is an individual’s signature - unique, expressive, and deeply personal. Through our continued collaboration with Prof. V. Kamakoti and IIT Madras, we are committed to ensuring that this power is governed ethically, with consent and traceability at its core. PersonaAI removes language barriers while preserving character and cultural nuance. It enables individuals to project their voice globally and responsibly access rights-cleared creative IP across our character library. The future is not about imitation - it is about empowering every persona to become a global voice.”Dr. TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce, Govt of Tamil Nadu added: "AI must be sovereign - it should reflect our culture, language and creativity. Large Cultural Voice Models are not just about technology. They are about building AI systems rooted in Indian languages, narratives and creative industries, while ensuring responsible and inclusive deployment. glad to see Eros Gen AI attempting this tough domain."IIT Madras CollaborationThe Large Cultural Voice Models are being developed in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Madras, positioning Tamil Nadu at the forefront of multilingual voice AI research and responsible AI frameworks.“The development of Large Cultural Voice Models represents a significant advancement in multilingual AI research. We look forward to working with Eros Innovation in areas such as multilingual speech intelligence, AI governance, and scalable public-impact applications. By combining linguistic depth, performance fidelity, and robust ethical safeguards, this collaboration has the potential to set new benchmarks in culturally grounded voice technologies that will play a critical role in India’s AI future,” said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Ph.D., Director, IIT Madras.The collaboration aims to establish:• Advanced multilingual voice AI research labs• A 500-scholar AI research fellowship cluster• Responsible voice identity protection frameworks• Creator economy and film industry enablement infrastructure• Skill development integration across educational institutionsWhat LCVM & EROS PersonaAI Enable• Sovereign Multilingual Voice Infrastructure - Voice models trained on Indian languages, regional accents, cinematic emotional expression, and cultural nuance.• Performance-Aware Speech-to-Speech Dubbing (60+ Languages) - Preserving emotion, cadence, and authenticity across multilingual communication.• Uniqueness Shield (Voice & Identity Protection) - A consent-first identity framework ensuring authentication, attribution, and protection from misuse.• EROS PersonaAI Vault (Licensed Performance Styles) - Permissioned and auditable performance libraries for storytelling, education, and enterprise use.• Provenance & Governance by Design - Metadata tagging, verification layers, and compatibility with broader trust infrastructure.Cultural Preservation: Thirukkural Digital Performance ArchiveAs part of the LCVM vision, Eros Innovation is developing a Thirukkural Digital Performance Archive, demonstrating how AI can preserve classical cadence, poetic rhythm, and linguistic integrity - not merely reproduce text.This marks a shift from synthetic speech toward culturally aware performance intelligence.The LCVM initiative will:• Create 1,000+ direct high-skill AI and engineering jobs in Phase I• Position Tamil Nadu as a global Cultural Voice AI hub• Strengthen India’s sovereign AI infrastructure under the IndiaAI Mission• Enable next-generation creator and enterprise ecosystems through Eros UniverseAbout Eros InnovationEthical Cultural AIEros Innovation is a sovereign AI and cultural infrastructure group building advanced systems across artificial intelligence, media, education, wellness, and deep-tech environments.The company architects India’s Large Cultural Models (LCM) and Large Cultural Voice Models (LCVM), trained on over 1.5 trillion rights-cleared cultural tokens. Its multilingual voice and identity stack, including Eros PersonaAI, is designed with governance, consent, and traceability at its core.Eros Innovation operates through seven integrated verticals spanning AI research, creator platforms, tokenized IP infrastructure, sovereign compute, AI-native cinematic production, digital wellness systems, and AI education — forming a vertically integrated cultural AI ecosystem.Through Eros Universe, its AI-powered Creator Super App, the company enables creators, enterprises, and institutions to build, localize, distribute, and monetize culturally grounded AI experiences at global scale, and reaching 100M+ subscribers and followers across digital platforms through it’s ecosystem.Headquartered in the Isle of Man with operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, and aligned with the IndiaAI Mission in collaboration with institutions including IIT Madras, Eros Innovation is building a globally exportable blueprint for sovereign, rights-compliant AI rooted in language, culture, and identity.

