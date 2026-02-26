Saviah Technologies and SynaXG Unveil End to End Private 5G Solution for Enterprise and Industrial Networks at MWC 2026

Integrated Saviah 5G Core + SynaXG Cloud-Native RAN and Edge Platform Delivers 24/7 Reliability and Deterministic Low-Latency Performance

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saviah Technologies, Inc., a leader in 5G core network software for private wireless deployments, and SynaXG, an AI-native RAN and infrastructure technology provider, today announced a new joint private 5G solution engineered to meet the high reliability, low latency and deployment simplicity demands of enterprise and industrial networks. The integrated platform brings together Saviah’s 5G Core and SynaXG’s cloud-native RAN and edge infrastructure to deliver a fully interoperable, end-to-end private 5G system designed for stable 24/7 operation, predictable performance and reduced operational complexity across mission-critical environments. The solution is available globally and will be showcased at MWC Barcelona 2026.Designed to serve a broad spectrum of use cases ranging from smart manufacturing and robotics to logistics hubs, campus connectivity and utilities, the Saviah-SynaXG solution supports time-sensitive applications that require fast and deterministic response times while maintaining high reliability. Built on cloud native principles, the platform simplifies integration with existing IT and OT environments and enables cost effective deployment and scalability, helping enterprises achieve high performance and availability at an optimized total cost of ownership.Xin Huang, Chief Executive Officer at SynaXG, said that “this collaboration brings together a proven, standards-based 5G core with a cloud-native, commercially deployable RAN and edge platform to deliver a truly commercial-grade private 5G solution that enterprises can deploy with confidence, enabling high reliability for mission-critical networks, predictable low-latency performance, faster time-to-market and a clear path to scale.”Jyh-Cheng Chen, Founder of Saviah Technologies, added that “enterprises are seeking private 5G solutions that are reliable, interoperable and practical to deploy, particularly for applications that demand continuous operation and consistent performance. By integrating Saviah’s robust 5G core with SynaXG’s RAN and edge infrastructure, we are delivering a production-ready platform that meets real-world requirements for performance, security, operational efficiency and cost-effective deployment.” Together, the companies are enabling customers to deploy private 5G networks tailored to the demands of Industry 4.0, automation and digital operations initiatives.The joint private 5G solution is available immediately for customers worldwide and will be demonstrated live at MWC Barcelona 2026, held at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona. Saviah Technologies and SynaXG (Booth at Hall 5, 5F21) representatives are available for partner and customer meetings throughout the event.About SynaXGSynaXG is a Singapore-based technology company pioneering AI-native radio access networks (AI-RAN). Its unified software platform integrates 5G RAN and AI capabilities on shared commercial hardware, enabling operators, hyperscalers and enterprises to deploy high-performance, energy-efficient, and monetizable AI-driven networks. SynaXG works closely with global ecosystem partners across silicon, cloud, RAN and AI to accelerate the transition toward 5G-Advanced and 6G architectures.For more information, visit www.synaxg.com About Saviah TechnologiesSaviah Technologies, Inc. is an innovative 5G core network software (Saviah 5GC) provider, working closely with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions for private 5G networks. Compliant with 3GPP Releases 15, 16, and 17, Saviah 5GC enables enterprises and solution providers to deploy secure, reliable, and scalable private 5G networks across industrial, enterprise, and mission-critical environments. To date, it has been deployed in over 50 private 5G deployments worldwide.For more information, visit www.saviah.com

