M A Nakib Bridges Cloud Technology, Education, and Entrepreneurship Across Borders

The cloud is only as powerful as the people who understand it. My goal has always been to close the gap between what is possible and what learners can actually use.” — M A Nakib

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- M A Nakib , a Los Angeles –based cloud professional and technical trainer, has published a public professional brief summarizing selected community training and speaking activity documented through publicly available event archives and speaker directories. The update also notes a U.S. trademark filing for “NQUBE,” listed in public trademark records, reflecting a formal step connected to the NQUBE name. Public trademark listings show “NQUBE” filed on June 11, 2025, with M A Nakib identified as the applicant/owner in the record.The listing describes the filing under International Class 020 and includes an application serial number. The record is available through public trademark databases and is presented as a filing entry rather than a product launch notice. The professional brief released by Nakib compiles selected public references that document cloud learning topics delivered in community settings.These references include archived community event pages and speaker directory profiles that identify session titles, dates, and short biographical descriptions used for event participation. Such documentation is commonly used by event organizers and attendees to confirm a speaker’s background and session history.“Training works best when it is practical and easy to follow,” said M A Nakib. “A workshop should help people understand the steps and leave with something they can apply.”One publicly archived record is SQLSaturday #1004 (Bangladesh – Virtual 2020), which lists Nakib as a speaker and includes a session titled “Azure SQL Replication.” The event archive page documents the session title and date and includes a speaker biography on the same listing. While the session occurred in 2020, the record remains accessible as part of the event’s public archive and is included in the professional brief as a verifiable example of community speaking activity.Another publicly available record appears on IEEE’s vTools event platform, which lists Nakib as the speaker for “Getting Started on the Cloud: Azure,” dated August 27, 2021. The event description outlines beginner-focused coverage of cloud computing concepts and Microsoft Azure fundamentals, reflecting a skills-building format that aligns with community training sessions. The event page includes speaker identification and basic event metadata, which is also reflected in the professional brief as a public reference.Speaker directories also provide public documentation that organizers use when building agendas and selecting presenters. A Sessionize speaker profile lists Nakib and describes cloud-related topics and community participation. Speaker directories typically include short credential summaries and topic interest areas, serving as a public-facing record of participation across community events. The professional brief references such listings as public documentation that supports the workshop and speaking activity mentioned in this announcement.A separate public university department posting provides another record of community engagement. The Computer Science and Engineering department site at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh includes an item referencing Nakib as an alumnus guest speaker during a student orientation program. The posting identifies the event context and describes the speaker’s involvement. The professional brief includes this type of record to show documented participation in education-focused programs.The update also references public listings that describe training roles. A Roadtrip Nation profile page identifies Nakib as a Microsoft YouthSpark Trainer, presented as a directory-style listing. Such profiles are included as public documentation of training-oriented activity, not as commercial offers. The professional brief cites this listing as part of the public record of training and mentorship participation.This announcement is centered on two items that are supported by public references: (1) a published professional brief compiling public documentation of cloud training and speaking activity and (2) a trademark filing record for “NQUBE” listed in public databases. The announcement does not include pricing, product availability claims, or sales language. It also does not present performance promises, financial projections, or investment messaging.As community technology events continue to support cloud learning across regions, public event archives and speaker listings often serve as long-term reference points for participation history. Archives document session titles and dates, while speaker profiles provide short summaries that help audiences understand the scope of a session. By compiling these public references into one brief, the update creates a single record that can be reviewed alongside the original event and directory sources.Trademark filings are often used by individuals and organizations to formally document a brand name in connection with specific goods or services categories. Public databases may show filing dates, class categories, and ownership information, but they do not confirm market availability of a product. In this case, the NQUBE record is referenced as a filing milestone that is publicly listed, without implying product launch timing, distribution activity, or retail placement.The professional brief also reflects how cloud training and community sessions are commonly documented across multiple platforms. Some records appear as archived event pages, others as speaker directories, and others as education or community partner postings. Each type of record has a different purpose: event pages document agenda history, speaker directories help with discovery and verification, and education/community posts document program participation. Together, they provide a paper trail that supports the brief’s summary of training and speaking activity.The update is limited to publicly available records and does not include confidential material. Readers who wish to verify the items referenced can consult the public event listings, speaker directories, university posting, and trademark database entries linked below.About M A NakibM A Nakib is a Los Angeles–based cloud professional and technical trainer referenced in public speaker directories and event archives. Public records include listings for community speaking sessions and introductory cloud education events, along with a publicly listed trademark filing associated with the NQUBE name.

