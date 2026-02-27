FOODEX JAPAN 2026 to Showcase Global Food Trends and AI-Powered Logistics Solutions in Tokyo, March 10–13

FOODEX JAPAN 2026 FOODEX JAPAN 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan Management Association (JMA) will host FOODEX JAPAN 2026, one of Asia’s largest international food and beverage exhibitions, March 10–13, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight. Marking its 51st exhibition, the event is expected to feature approximately 3,000 exhibitors from 80 countries and regions and attract an estimated 80,000 trade professionals, including 14,000 international buyers.

FOODEX JAPAN 2026 Trend Predictions: “Swicy”, “Craft Snacks”, and “Premium Instant”

FOODEX JAPAN 2026 spotlights three key trends shaping the global consumer market:

•“Swicy” (sweet & spicy): Emerging from social media and gaining rapid traction in Western markets, this flavor profile balances heat and sweetness. JMA expects continued growth, with especially strong momentum among Gen Z, across snack and condiment categories.

• Craft snacks: Reflecting a shift toward transparency and storytelling, these are products produced by artisans’ commitment to local craft, and regional identity over mass manufacturing.

• Premium Instant: As demand for convenience grows, the market is evolving toward restaurant-quality instant foods and beverages that deliver authentic flavor with minimal preparation.

Addressing Industry Challenges: AI and Logistics

The 2026 exhibition will introduce the Next-Generation Solutions Zone (East Hall 7), featuring Food × AI, Logistics Solutions, and Startups. Moving beyond food products, the zone highlights practical solutions to supply-chain challenges, including Japan’s “2024 logistics problem” (a labor shortage affecting logistics operations) and the real-world adoption of AI in food production and distribution.

Specialized Events and Awards

• “Frozen of Future” Awards (West Hall 3): Now in its fifth year, this competition will evaluate 20 innovative frozen food products across four categories. A panel of approximately 10 influential buyers from the retail, foodservice, and hospitality sectors will conduct live tastings and five-minute pitch sessions to identify the next generation of market hits.

• FOODEX WINE & SAKÉ (South Hall 3): This pavilion will feature approximately 300 international wine exhibitors alongside SAKE JAPAN. Highlights include pairing seminars led by sommelier Shinya Tasaki, showcasing practical pairing ideas between wine, traditional Japanese sake and everyday prepared retail foods.

Event Details

• Event: FOODEX JAPAN 2026

• Dates: March 10–13, 2026

• Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan

• Official Website: https://foodex.jma.or.jp/en/

• Organizers: Japan Management Association (JMA) and partner associations

• Special Support: Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

• Admission: JPY 10,000 (free with a valid invitation number and online pre-registration)

• Note: This is a trade-only event. The general public and individuals under 16 are not admitted.

