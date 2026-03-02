Trophy Peak Fire Protection Celebrates 20 Years of Protecting Northern Nevada

Mike Lee, Founder of Trophy Peak Fire Protection, marks the company’s 20 year anniversary in Northern Nevada.

Our roots are here, our people are here, and our responsibility to this community is personal. We are not answering to a corporate office out of state. We are answering to our neighbors.” — Mike Lee

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trophy Peak Fire Protection celebrates 20 years as a locally owned and operated Nevada fire protection company, with a long-standing commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the region.Founded in 2006, Trophy Peak Fire Protection has built its reputation by remaining independent and locally operated. While many regional fire protection companies have been acquired by large national corporations, Trophy Peak has stayed Nevada owned and Nevada operated, maintaining close ties to the communities it serves.“Our roots are here, our people are here, and our responsibility to this community is personal,” said Mike Lee, founder and president of Trophy Peak Fire Protection. “We are not answering to a corporate office out of state. We are answering to our neighbors.”Over the past two years, Trophy Peak Fire Protection has doubled in size year over year, including a corresponding increase in staff. The company has paired that growth with continued investment in education, certifications and professional development to ensure the highest standards of safety and service.“This work is about protecting lives,” Lee said. “If your people are not trained and supported, you are not doing the job right. Investing in our team is nonnegotiable. As we grow, we make sure our people grow with us, because that is how we best serve our customers.”Trophy Peak provides full-service fire protection solutions for residential, commercial and industrial properties, with a focus on customized systems, transparent pricing and proactive service. Its approach is rooted in what the team calls Nevada grit, defined by hard work, accountability and a commitment to doing things the right way.With expertise spanning fire suppression systems, fire alarms and fire sprinkler systems, Trophy Peak is known for building long term customer relationships and navigating local fire and life safety requirements with confidence.As the company marks its 20-year milestone, its focus remains on the future, including continued growth, investment in its people and a long term commitment to serving Northern Nevada.“This anniversary is not just about how long we have been in business,” Lee said. “It is about the trust we have earned, the team we have built and our commitment to being here for the next 20 years and beyond.”About Trophy Peak Fire ProtectionEstablished in 2006, Trophy Peak Fire Protection is a locally owned and operated full-service fire protection provider, delivering fire and life safety solutions across Northern Nevada and Northern California. Founded by Mike Lee as FDI Backflow Specialist, the company steadily expanded its services to provide customized fire suppression, fire sprinkler and backflow systems, and fire alarm systems with monitoring for residential, commercial and industrial properties. Trophy Peak is known for transparent pricing, proactive service and deep community commitment. For more information about Trophy Peak Fire Protection, visit www.trophypeakfire.com

