Fish and Game completes targeted wolf management actions in Unit 4 to support elk recovery

Idaho Fish and Game completed targeted wolf management actions on Feb. 21 and 22 that removed three wolves from Unit 4 in the Panhandle elk zone. This marks the first time such actions have been implemented in Idaho’s Panhandle Region.

The effort, when combined with recent success of local trappers, substantially reduced the size of a single wolf pack in a key part of the unit.

Recent data indicate that elk numbers in Unit 4 have declined, with predation on elk calves a contributing factor. To promote elk population growth, Fish and Game continues to address overall predation impacts by offering expanded opportunities to harvest black bears, mountain lions and wolves in Unit 4 through extended seasons and additional-tag availability. In addition, Fish and Game has worked with the U.S. Forest Service for years to improve habitat for elk in Unit 4 and will continue to do so.