BlurMe Surpasses 600 U.S. School Districts Using Its AI Video Redaction Platform Amid Stricter FERPA Enforcement

Schools use BlurMe’s AI video redaction technology to automatically protect student identities.

Over 600 U.S. school districts now use BlurMe’s AI technology to automate video redaction and maintain FERPA compliance amid rising student privacy concerns.

U.S. school districts are under growing pressure to protect student identities online. BlurMe helps schools meet FERPA requirements with automated AI video and image redaction.” — Julian Seo, CEO of BlurMe Inc.

DE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlurMe Inc. announced today that its AI-driven redaction platform, BlurMe, has reached a critical adoption milestone in the U.S. education sector. More than 600 U.S. school districts are now utilizing the technology to navigate an increasingly strict regulatory environment surrounding student data and FERPA compliance.As video content becomes a primary tool for modern education, the risk of exposing student identities has become a major liability for administrators. BlurMe reports a triple-digit year-over-year increase in U.S. adoption, with American educational institutions now accounting for 30% of its platform’s global customer base.Responding to the Urgent Need for FERPA ComplianceThe demand for automated redaction has surged as school districts face heightened scrutiny over how student visual data is stored and shared. With the rise of digital classrooms and the threat of AI-generated deepfakes, "best-effort" privacy is no longer sufficient. BlurMe provides school districts with a centralized video redaction solution to redact sensitive visual information automatically, allowing for the secure sharing of classroom and event footage without compromising student safety.By streamlining these complex workflows, BlurMe allows staff to meet federal standards without the need for specialized video editing skills. This ensures that every video leaving a district’s network is compliant with the latest privacy regulations.Safeguarding Two Million Identities GloballyTo date, BlurMe has been used to protect more than 2 million individual faces globally. While the U.S. K-12 sector is the primary driver of this recent growth, the platform’s high-speed processing has led to its deployment in other regulated sectors, including healthcare facilities and major international transportation hubs, where anonymizing public data is a non-negotiable legal requirement.“Our priority is ensuring that a student’s presence in a classroom video doesn’t become a permanent digital liability,” said Julian Seo, CEO of BlurMe Inc. “As regulations evolve to meet the challenges of the AI era, we are providing schools with the tools to stay ahead of those mandates. We want to make it effortless for educators to protect their students' identities while continuing to embrace digital learning.”About BlurMeBlurMe Inc. is a U.S.-registered AI privacy company specializing in computer vision and automated visual data redaction. The company’s flagship platform, BlurMe, launched in 2020 and is used by educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and public sector entities worldwide to securely anonymize video and image data in compliance with privacy regulations.For more information, visit https://www.blur.me/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.