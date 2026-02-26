HBCU GO 2026 Basketball Season Week 9-Sat. Feb 28: Standings Tighten as Bethune-Cookman and Southern Battle for Position

GAME DAY! Saturday, Feb 28, 2026! The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats take on the Southern University Jaguars in a pivotal SWAC double-header. Catch both the Women’s and Men’s teams live at 1:00pm ET and 3:30pm ET

HBCU GO Closes Out Powerful Black History Month Slate While Delivering the No. 1 vs. No. 2 SWAC Showdown with Major Tournament Implications

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAME DAY -- SATURDAY FEBRUARY 28, 2026

Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO 2026 Basketball Season Week 9: SWAC Standings Tighten as Bethune-Cookman and Southern Battle for Position

HBCU GO closes out a powerful Black History Month slate while delivering a No. 1 vs. No. 2 SWAC showdown with major tournament implications. Marquee doubleheader begins with the women’s game Saturday, February 28th at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by the "HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show" and the men’s matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET.

With the SWAC regular season entering its final stretch, Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO heads into Week 9 with a doubleheader that could directly reshape the conference title race. On Saturday, February 28, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats travel to Baton Rouge to face the Southern Jaguars in a matchup loaded with post-season implications and unfinished business.

The women’s contest carries immediate bracket impact. The reigning SWAC Champion Lady Jaguars are building momentum at the right time, fueled by a defense that leads the conference in forced turnovers and turnover margin. Southern has turned pressure into points all season, disrupting rhythm and dictating pace. Bethune-Cookman, however, arrives with a contrasting formula — valuing possessions, controlling the paint, and limiting mistakes. With tournament positioning tightening, this is less about style and more about leverage heading into March.

The men’s matchup raises the stakes even higher: No. 1 Bethune-Cookman versus No. 2 Southern in a rematch that could determine who controls the path to the SWAC title. Earlier this season, Southern handed the Wildcats their only conference loss — a result that still lingers in the standings. Now, with first place and seeding power on the line, the rematch becomes a referendum on resilience. The spotlight falls on two of the league’s most dynamic scorers — Bethune-Cookman’s Jakobi Heady (18.0 ppg) and Southern’s Michael Jacobs (18.2 ppg) — but the game may ultimately hinge on defensive discipline and late-game execution under pressure.

Immediately following the women’s game, fans can tune in to the "HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show." Hosted by Jasmine McKoy, co-host Tolly Carr, and featuring HBCU basketball insider Olivia Antilla, the "HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show" delivers conference-wide updates and insights ahead of the men’s clash.

As March approaches, Saturday’s SWAC conference doubleheader on HBCU GO isn’t just another matchup — it’s a potential preview of a championship collision. With seeding leverage and momentum at stake, Week 9 delivers the kind of late-season intensity that defines contenders before the tournament lights come on.

MATCHUP:

Bethune Cookman Wildcats vs Southern University Jaguars

LOCATION:

F.G. Clark Activity Center

801 Harding Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

GAME TIMES:

Women’s Game: 1:00 PM ET

Men’s Game: 3:30 PM ET

HBCU GO BROADCAST TEAM:

Women’s Game

Play-by-Play: Derrin Horton

Color Analyst: Nia Symone

Sideline Reporter: Tim Scarborough

Men’s Game

Play-by-Play: Derrin Horton

Color Analyst: Tim Scarborough

Sideline Reporter: Nia Symone

STORYLINES:

● Defensive Pressure vs. Ball Security: Southern’s conference-leading turnover margin could dictate tempo against a Bethune-Cookman squad focused on protecting possessions and controlling the pace.

● Star Power Showdown: Two of the SWAC’s top scorers go head-to-head in razor-thin scoring race, making efficiency and timely buckets the ultimate x-factors

● Postseason Stakes & Redemption: Tournament seeding and revenge narratives fuel both matchups, with conference positioning on the line heading into the SWAC tournament.

UPCOMING BLACK HISTORY MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

After a month-long spotlight on culture shapers, trailblazers, and transformative voices, HBCU GO closes out Black History Month with a final primetime lineup that reinforces its year-round commitment to amplifying Black excellence — on the court, on the field, and across the cultural landscape.

● PORTRAITS IN COLOR: MATHEW KNOWLES - Saturday, February 28 I 6:00 PM ET

Record Executive and Businessman Mathew Knowles is best known for once managing the solo careers of his daughters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, but his candid conversation takes us behind the business of the industry

● NFL 360 FILMS: ORANGEBURG - Saturday, February 28 | 7:00 PM ET

The Orangeburg documentary tells the story of South Carolina State football players and students whose lives and team were forever shaped by the civil rights protests and tragedy that unfolded in their campus community.

● MASTERS OF THE GAME: KIRK FRANKLIN - Saturday, February 28 | 8:00 PM ET

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin opens up about his personal journey of reconnecting with his biological father. He discusses the emotional complexities of forgiveness and healing, and how these experiences have influenced his music and faith.

● BLACKEST QUESTIONS: DR. PAULA KAHUMBU - Saturday, February 28 | 9:00 PM ET

Dr. Paula Kahumbu joins The Blackest Questions in a special Kenya-themed episode as she shares personal stories about her homeland and her wildlife adventures.

HOW TO WATCH:

Fans can catch all the action on multiple platforms:

● Broadcast syndication in major U.S. TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, and more (check local listings).

● National broadcast re-airing on theGrio Television Network.(check your cable listings)

● Streaming access via:

○ The HBCU GO mobile app

○ Prime Video -HBCU GO Fast Channel

○ Free platforms including theGrio Gold and Local Now

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG owns and operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: The Weather Channel, Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, theGrio Television Network, and HBCU GO. AMG also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, Sports.TV, theGrio, The Weather Channel Streaming App, and Local Now—the free-streaming AVOD service powered by The Weather Channel and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information.

For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

VIDEO PROMO: SATURDAY FEB 28TH! SWAC SHOWDOWN! Bethune-Cookman vs Southern University Basketball Promo | Watch Live on HBCU GO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.