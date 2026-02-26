Tara Oldridge’s The Truth Will Set You Free Hits Amazon Best Seller List Following Global Launch

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Truth Will Set You Free by Tara Oldridge has become an Amazon best seller following its recent global release. Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book explores themes of spiritual identity, healing, forgiveness, and biblical truth through a combination of personal stories and devotional reflections.Oldridge’s latest work explores the internal beliefs and formative experiences that shape identity and behavior. Using personal testimony, scriptural teaching, and pastoral insights, the book explains how unexamined narratives can impact emotional and spiritual health. According to Oldridge, many struggles arise not only from external circumstances but also from deeply rooted lies absorbed early in life.Rather than offering a traditional self-improvement framework, The Truth Will Set You Free is described as a journey of spiritual restoration rooted in biblical principles. The book avoids motivational formulas and instead highlights surrender, repentance, forgiveness, and alignment with scriptural truth. Oldridge presents healing as a process that begins with confronting false beliefs and replacing them with what she calls divine truth.Throughout the book, readers encounter structured reflections that explore key themes, including the foundation of healing, the power of forgiveness, divine identity, the role of surrender, and a contemporary understanding of the Kingdom of Heaven. Each section combines storytelling with theological insight to provide practical guidance.The Foundation of Healing explores why recovery depends on honesty and spiritual accountability. The Power of Forgiveness examines how releasing resentment can break destructive patterns. Divine Identity confronts narratives about shame, worth, and purpose. The Way of Surrender discusses letting go of control as a step toward freedom. The Kingdom Perspective redefines faith as a present reality rather than a distant promise.The book has connected especially with faith-based audiences dealing with trauma, grief, and spiritual stagnation. Early readers have praised its straightforward tone and openness as key features. Oldridge discusses topics such as anger, survival instincts, emotional scars, and redemption, using language that conveys both vulnerability and conviction.Oldridge is a transformational trainer, speaker, and faith leader whose focus is on spiritual formation, identity restoration, and biblical teaching. Her ministry and writing focus on confronting false beliefs and deepening understanding of God’s character and promises.More information about the author is available at www.taraoldridge.com . Details about the book are available at www.exposinglies.com

