MARYLAND, February 26 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Feb. 26, 2026

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. to review the Committee Evaluation and Review Board’s (CERB) final report and receive an update from the Infrastructure Funding Workgroup.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Shebra Evans and Sidney Katz.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program’s for WSSC Water, Recycling and Resource Management, Conservation and Natural Resources – Stormwater Management and Conservation and Natural Resources – Storm Drains. In addition, the committee will review a more than $11.3 million supplemental appropriation for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and a Countywide stormwater management retrofit.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmember Stewart.

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review a resolution to designate the Montgomery County Collaboration Council for Children, Youth, and Families as the County’s Local Management Board for Children, Youth, and Families.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Laurie-Anne Sayles and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Dawn Luedtke.

The joint Public Safety and HHS Committee will meet at 2 p.m. to receive an update on the Crisis Response System and review Bill 43-23, Crisis Intervention Team – Established.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Katz and Councilmembers Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Committee Evaluation and Review Board (CERB) Final Report

Review: The GO Committee will review the Committee Evaluation and Review Board’s final report. The CERB was appointed on May 22, 2024, to conduct the first comprehensive review of Montgomery County's advisory boards, committees, and commissions (BCCs) in more than a decade. The CERB conducted an 18-month review of 54 advisory BCCs through meeting observation, questionnaires, interviews, and analysis of legislation, materials and websites. The CERB Final Report was transmitted to the Council President and to the County Executive on Jan. 9, 2026. The report outlines the methodology used by the CERB, key findings, recommendations, and suggested additional research.

Infrastructure Funding Workgroup

Update: The GO Committee receive an update from the Infrastructure Funding Workgroup, which was created by Council Resolution 20-745 on March 18, 2025. The workgroup’s goal is to recommend strategies to fund infrastructure and growth-related needs in the County. The Montgomery County Council determined that this workgroup was necessary as it reviewed the 2024-2028 update to the Growth and Infrastructure Policy (GIP) and Bill 16-24: Development Impact Taxes – Amendments. The workgroup is required to submit a final report to the Council by June 30, 2026. This will allow time for the Council to review the report and incorporate it into the 2028-2032 Growth and Infrastructure Policy (GIP).

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) – WSSC Water

Review: The TE Committee will review the more than $4.8 billion FY27-32 CIP for WSSC Water, which represents a decrease of more than $46.4 million, or one percent, when compared to the approved FY26-31 CIP. Under Maryland Public Utilities Code, WSSC Water must prepare and submit a six-year CIP proposal to the County Executive and County Councils of Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties by Oct. 1 of each year. Unlike other County agency CIP proposals that are reviewed biennially, Montgomery County reviews the WSSC Water CIP every year.

WSSC Water’s capital expenditure can be divided into three categories: growth, environmental regulations, and system improvements. In the proposed FY27-32 CIP, nearly 33 percent of spending is for mandated projects, which include Blue Plains projects, consent decree work and sewer reconstruction. In general, more than 82 percent of the six-year expenditures are for system improvement, more than 14 percent for environmental regulations and more than three percent to accommodate growth.

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) - Recycling and Resource Management

Review: The TE Committee will review the more than $38.4 million FY27-32 CIP for Recycling and Resource Management, which represents a decrease of more than $39.4 million, or 50 percent, when compared to the approved FY25-30 CIP.

One new project is recommended, the Shady Grove Processing Facility Improvements project, which provides an ongoing level of expenditure to maintain, renovate and upgrade equipment. Four ongoing projects are recommended with no changes in cost or scope. These include a full upgrade of the existing recycling center complex, the Gude Landfill Remediation project, New Organics Processing Facility project, and the Oaks Landfill Leachate Pretreatment Plant Retrofitting project.

This CIP is funded with Solid Waste Disposal Fund Current Revenue and Bonds. Decisions regarding the Recycling and Resource Management CIP will impact FY27 and future Solid Waste Service Charges, which will be discussed when the Council reviews the Recycling and Resource Management FY27 Operating Budget.

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) - Conservation of Natural Resources - Stormwater Management

Review: The TE Committee will review the more than $244 million FY27-32 CIP for Stormwater Management, which represents an increase of $6.1 million, or 2.6 percent, compared to the Amended FY25-30 CIP. Most of the ongoing work funded by the CIP is intended to meet the impervious area retrofit requirement in the County’s current National Pollution Discharge Elimination System Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (NPDES-MS4) permit. As of the end of year four of the permit, The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) had restored 1,302 impervious acres or 72 percent of the goal and expects to achieve the 1,814-acre goal by the conclusion of the permit period in Nov. 2026.

Stormwater management is a shared responsibility among several County departments and agencies. DEP plans and implements the stormwater management CIP program. The Department of Permitting Services (DPS) reviews, approves, inspects, and enforces requirements for construction of privately-owned stormwater management facilities. DEP works with the County’s Department of Transportation (DOT) to address storm drain outfall repair issues, as well as with WSSC Water when infrastructure work is needed.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #26-50 to the FY26 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program, Montgomery County Government, Department of Environmental Protection, Stormwater Management Retrofit: Countywide (P808726), $11,327,000

Review: The TE Committee will review a supplemental appropriation totaling more than $11.3 million for DEP and the Stormwater Management Retrofit: Countywide Project. This project funds stormwater management facilities throughout the County. The increase is needed due to the accelerated completion of several pay-for-performance subprojects, shifting associated expenditures from FY27 to FY26. The subprojects contribute to DEP’s ongoing compliance with the County’s MS4 permit and broader water quality goals, as well as the protection of local stream habitats. The appropriation leverages funding through the Maryland Water Quality Revolving Loan Funds from the Maryland Department of Environment.

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) - Conservation of Natural Resources - Storm Drains

Review: The TE Committee will review the more than $61.9 million FY27-32 CIP for Storm Drains, which represents an increase of more than $27 million, or 77.9 percent, compared to the Amended FY25-30 CIP. This CIP includes funding for storm drainage assistance requests from residents and public agencies, repair of existing storm drain outfalls into stream valleys, storm drain projects or spot repair costing less than $500,000, and a federal grant for the study of the River Falls neighborhood storm drain system.

The DOT Division of Transportation Engineering manages the County storm drains program. Properly functioning storm drains remove excess water from the roads, ensure safer road conditions, and protect roads and adjacent properties from water runoff damage. Work is identified through requests for assistance that come from property owners as well as from government agencies. DOT works in partnership with the state and other municipalities when state roads and municipal properties are involved.

Resolution to Designate the Montgomery County Collaboration Council for Children, Youth, and Families as the County’s Local Management Board for Children, Youth, and Families

Review: The HHS Committee will review a resolution to designate the Montgomery County Collaboration Council for Children, Youth, and Families as the County’s Local Management Board for Children, Youth, and Families for a three-year period. The current designation is scheduled to expire on March 14. State law requires the County to establish or designate a local management board to ensure the implementation of a local, interagency service delivery system for children, youth, and families.

Crisis Response System

Update: The joint PS and HHS Committee will receive an update on the County’s Crisis Response System from representatives of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), EveryMind, Inc. and the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). The County’s Behavioral Health Coordinated System of Crisis Care includes the Emergency Call Center (911); MC311; the Montgomery County Crisis Center; and 988 and the Montgomery County Crisis Hotline, which are both administered by EveryMind. The briefing will include information about the County’s common triage and dispatch protocol for behavioral health crisis, emergency and crisis stabilization services, and opportunities for intervention, diversion, and improved outcomes.

This update follows a meeting held on Nov. 6, 2025, during which the joint committee reviewed Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) Report 2025-10, Mental Health Crisis Responses in Montgomery County. The report examines similarities and differences in responses and protocols across County call centers that respond to mental health crisis calls. The report provides details about the established protocols each entity uses when responding to mental health calls, actions taken during a call and how each entity manages times of heavy call volume.

Bill 43-23, Crisis Intervention Team - Established

Review: The joint PS and HHS Committee will discuss Bill 43-23, Crisis Intervention Team - Established, which would establish a crisis intervention team as a joint program with MCPD and DHHS. In addition, the bill would prescribe the responsibilities and duties of the crisis intervention team, permit the participation of other law enforcement entities in the crisis intervention team, and require the development of a sequential intercept model for individuals in the County experiencing crises related to mental health, behavioral health or substance use disorder. The bill would also establish an advisory committee to support the crisis intervention team, as well as specify the membership, responsibilities and staffing of the advisory committee, and require annual reporting and program evaluation.

The lead sponsor of Bill 43-23 is Councilmember Luedtke.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.