Sayles Leads $1 Million Investment in Senior Nutrition and Home Care

Yesterday, the Montgomery County Council unanimously approved a $1 million Special Appropriation to the Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Budget to stabilize and protect essential Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) programs serving seniors, communities of color and vulnerable residents across Montgomery County.

Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles, Chair of the Council’s Health and Human Services Committee, introduced the measure with the support of cosponsors Council President Natali Fani-González, and Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Kristin Mink and Will Jawando, in response to federal cuts that have disrupted the County’s ability to deliver core health and social services.

The appropriation directs $1 million to three high-need DHHS programs:

$450,000 for the Senior Nutrition Program , which provides nutritionally balanced and culturally-appropriate meals to older adults.

, which provides nutritionally balanced and culturally-appropriate meals to older adults. $300,000 for Homecare Services to Adults, supporting in‑home, community‑based assistance for adults unable to live independently due to physical, cognitive, behavioral health, or functional limitations.

supporting in‑home, community‑based assistance for adults unable to live independently due to physical, cognitive, behavioral health, or functional limitations. $250,000 for the Respite Care Program, which funds temporary, short-term relief for unpaid family caregivers supporting older adults and individuals with disabilities, including expensive services not typically covered by insurance, for many families.

“Today, we stepped up where the federal government stepped back,” said Councilmember Sayles. “No senior in Montgomery County should have to worry about their next meal or whether they can remain safely in their home. This $1 million investment delivers immediate relief to families, eliminates waitlists, and reinforces our commitment to dignity, stability and health equity for our most vulnerable residents.”

“We have older adults in this County who are waiting for meals, families caring for loved ones who are exhausted, and residents who simply need a little help to remain in their own homes,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “This funding keeps people safe. It keeps food on the table. It gives caregivers a break so they can keep going. And it allows older adults and people with disabilities to live with the dignity they deserve. I appreciate the partnership and support of the County Council on funding these essential services.”

“These supplemental funds are vital to stabilizing essential programs that are currently operating beyond capacity,” said DHHS Chief of Aging and Disability Services Patrice McGhee. “By investing $250,000 into Respite Services, we can provide over 7,500 additional hours of care and reopen applications for the hundreds of families currently waiting for relief. Furthermore, this appropriation allows us to eliminate the waitlist for our Senior Nutrition Program, which has been strained by a 65 percent drop in federal funding, and expand our Home Care Services to help more residents remain safe in their own homes. This is about more than just a budget adjustment, it is about honoring our commitment to independence and health equity for all.”

The funding comes amid continued uncertainty in federal support for older adults. Congress has delayed reauthorizing the Older Americans Act, while temporary COVID-19 funding for senior nutrition has lapsed, contributing to a waitlist of 141 families seeking critical services. Meanwhile, a Maryland passthrough social services grant supporting senior programs remains at flat funding levels with an uncertain future.

This appropriation strengthens the County’s safety net by restoring culturally appropriate meals, expanding in-home supports, and providing temporary relief to unpaid caregivers, ensuring seniors and people with disabilities can age safely and with dignity in their own homes.

