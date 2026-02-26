Hawaii district court upholds state 340B contract pharmacy law

The U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii Feb. 23 denied a preliminary injunction requested by AstraZeneca in a case challenging the state’s law protecting 340B pricing for contract pharmacy arrangements. The court held that Hawaii’s law is not preempted by the federal law, does not violate the Constitution’s spending clause and does not discriminate against federal contractors. “At least at this stage, AstraZeneca has not shown a likelihood of success on — or even serious questions going to — the merits of this argument,” the court wrote in its ruling.

