HRSA extends deadline to April 20 for comments on 340B rebate model RFI and suggests expanded number of drugs to be included

The Health Resources and Services Administration Feb. 25 said it will extend the deadline to April 20 to receive comments on its request for information on whether to implement a 340B rebate model program. Comments on the RFI were originally due March 19. The AHA, joined by several other national groups representing 340B hospitals, last week urged HRSA to extend the original deadline to allow stakeholders to provide feedback to HRSA’s detailed questions in the RFI.

HRSA also indicated that it may expand the 340B rebate model pilot program to all drugs included in the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program through 2027.