Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,861 in the last 365 days.

Study: Nearly 6 in 10 women projected to have cardiovascular disease by 2050

An American Heart Association study published Feb. 25 found that 6 in 10 U.S. women are projected to develop a form of cardiovascular disease by 2050. The report found a growing prevalence of heart disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation and stroke and projected increases of conditions leading to cardiovascular disease, such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. Additionally, the study found that nearly 32% of girls age 2-19 may be obese by 2050. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Study: Nearly 6 in 10 women projected to have cardiovascular disease by 2050

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.