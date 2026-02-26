Study: Nearly 6 in 10 women projected to have cardiovascular disease by 2050

An American Heart Association study published Feb. 25 found that 6 in 10 U.S. women are projected to develop a form of cardiovascular disease by 2050. The report found a growing prevalence of heart disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation and stroke and projected increases of conditions leading to cardiovascular disease, such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. Additionally, the study found that nearly 32% of girls age 2-19 may be obese by 2050.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.