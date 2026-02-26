AHA urges DOE to broaden proposed update to definition of ‘professional degree’

The AHA commented Feb. 25 on the Department of Education’s proposed rule that would define the terms “graduate student” and “professional student” for purposes of determining federal student loan amounts based on the type of program in which a student is enrolled. The definition of “professional student” would include a new definition of “professional degree” limited to 11 fields which would include physicians, pharmacists and clinical psychologists. Students enrolled in professional degree programs will be able to borrow up to $50,000 in federal loans per year, with a $200,000 aggregate limit, while graduate students would be eligible for up to $20,500 in federal student loans per year, with a $100,000 aggregate limit. The AHA expressed concerns about other health care professions being excluded, such as nursing, social work, physician assistant, physical therapy and occupational therapy. “If adopted, this overly narrow definition would subject students in these fields to significantly lower borrowing limits, increasing out-of-pocket costs and deterring qualified applicants at a time of persistent health care workforce shortages,” the AHA wrote. The AHA urged the DOE to adopt a more inclusive definition to include the excluded professions.