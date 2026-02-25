Governor Abbott Announces Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Soft Opening March 1

TEXAS, February 25 - February 25, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First State Park To Open In 18 Years

Governor Abbott today announced that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is opening the gates to a new state park in North Texas. This is the first state park to open in North Texas in more than 24 years. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, located between Abilene and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, offers Texans 4,871 acres of former ranch land to hike, bike, fish, and explore.

“The opening of the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park marks an exciting new landscape for Texans to explore,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This state park will expand outdoor opportunities for families across our state and showcase the natural beauty that makes Texas, Texas. With the addition of this state park, generations of Texans will be able to enjoy over 4,000 acres of natural landscape for years to come.”

“This is a tremendous moment for Texas State Parks and the state of Texas,” said director of Texas State Parks Rodney Franklin. “Opening Palo Pinto Mountains State Park represents the culmination of collaborative efforts that includes our Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation as well as private donors. I am proud of the dedication of our TPWD team but also the unwavering support of the Texas Legislature and the voters of Texas that have brought us to this moment. State park staff stand ready to welcome families far and wide to begin making memories at Texas’ newest state park.”

Governor Abbott is passionate about expanding public access to land, and TPWD is acquiring and opening land to the public at a historic pace.

Future state parks that will be available for Texans to enjoy:

Albert and Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area - estimated 2026

Post Oak Ridge State Park – estimated 2029

Bear Creek State Park – estimated 2029

Honey Creek State Natural Area - estimated 2029

Powderhorn State Parks and Wildlife Management Area - estimated 2029

Chinati Mountains State Natural Area – estimated 2032

Davis Hill State Park – estimated 2034

A soft opening of the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park allows early access to visitors ahead of the grand opening. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park offers visitors a chance to escape from the bustling pace of the city into the juniper-topped hillsides and hardwood bottomlands of the Cross Timbers.

For more information about Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, including a schedule of events, park and trail maps, visit the park’s page on the TPWD website.