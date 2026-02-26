Saskatchewan Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Brazilian State

CANADA, February 26 - Released on February 25, 2026

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Brazilian state of Goias. The MOU will focus on creating a framework to advance Saskatchewan's trade and investment goals in Brazil.

"Signing today's MOU with Goias was a step toward a stronger economy for both our regions," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Saskatchewan shares much in common with the state of Goias, including our priority sectors of agriculture, mining, education, and technology. This partnership will allow us to explore new opportunities for Saskatchewan and Goias businesses and organizations, for the mutual benefit of our jurisdictions."

The MOU signing was part of Saskatchewan's current trade and investment mission to Brazil. The mission is supported by Saskatchewan's trade and investment office in Mexico.

"We in Goias are building a strong relationship with Saskatchewan," Chief of the Foreign Affairs Office of the State of Goias Giordano de Souza said. "There are many areas in which both sides show great results, such as agriculture, mining, and technology. The MOU is just a starting point, since we have a long and bright future ahead. Goias is willing to cooperate with Saskatchewan with the certainty that this is going to be a win-win partnership."

Brazil is Saskatchewan's fourth largest export market. In 2024, exports to Brazil totaled $1.1 billion. In the first nine months of 2025, one of the top destinations for Saskatchewan products in South America was Brazil, where exports totaled $1.3 billion dollars, primarily in potash.

