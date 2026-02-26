Saskatchewan Leads Canada in Private Capital Investment Growth

CANADA, February 26 - Released on February 25, 2026

Private Investment Rises to $13.6 Billion in 2025

Statistics Canada released new data today showing Saskatchewan ranks first among the provinces with growth of 12 per cent in private capital investment for 2025.

"Our province continues to see impressive capital investment, because Saskatchewan has what companies want," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "We have the skilled people, robust incentives, low tax and utility rates, and a stable regulatory environment that supports businesses every step of the way. Our Investment Attraction Strategy is driving that momentum. Investors are choosing Saskatchewan time and time again. As more and more investors are learning of the Saskatchewan Advantage, that means more jobs, more economic opportunities and more long-term growth for communities right here at home."

Total capital investment in Saskatchewan last year increased by 13.8 per cent to $19.7 billion. This represents the second highest growth rate in Canada.

Today's results add to a series of strong economic indicators for Saskatchewan. Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $83.6 billion, increasing by 3.1 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 2.0 per cent.

Capital investment refers to the expenditures on fixed assets intended to produce goods and services. Fixed assets include structures, machinery and equipment. This is an important economic indicator as it showcases businesses' optimism about the current and future state of the economy, as well as the ability to earn a return on their investment.

Two years after the launch of the province's Investment Attraction Strategy, the approach is showing results. The strategy strengthens Saskatchewan's business environment by improving support for investors, working closely with local and Indigenous partners and using our nine international offices to build global connections. This approach reduces barriers, helps projects move ahead faster and makes Saskatchewan a more attractive place for new investment.

