Innovation Saskatchewan Invests Nearly $460,000 in University of Regina Research Advancing Water, Waste and Antimicrobial Innovation

CANADA, February 26 - Released on February 25, 2026

Innovation Saskatchewan is investing $459,095 in three University of Regina (U of R) research projects through the Innovation & Science Fund (ISF) to advance solutions in water security, environmental sustainability and antimicrobial resistance.

The investments match funding from the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) John R. Evans Leaders Fund (JELF), effectively doubling the resources available to U of R researchers to accelerate their work.

"The U of R is leading research that's making a real impact and helping shape a stronger, more sustainable future for our province," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "These investments help ensure Saskatchewan stays at the forefront of innovation and is ready to tackle challenges with solutions developed right here at home."

The projects build on U of R strengths in climate science and population health, advancing Saskatchewan's priority research areas of life sciences, agriculture and energy:

$205,779 for Advanced Antibacterial Research Technology led by Dr. Omar El-Halfawy

Funding will support specialized lab tools, including high-throughput imaging and advanced bacterial genomics to speed up drug discovery. Researchers will be able to study bacteria in conditions that mimic real infections and uncover resistance mechanisms often missed in standard tests, helping improve treatments and guide more effective antibiotic use to support global efforts for combatting antimicrobial resistance.

$170,176 for Water Quality Research Equipment led by Dr. Kerri Finlay

Funding will support new field and lab equipment to expand high-precision monitoring across more than 100 lakes in southern Saskatchewan. The tools will help track how human activity and climate change affect prairie lakes and wetlands, inform practical, evidence-based strategies to protect water quality and advance climate resilience, building on three decades of research in the Qu'Appelle Valley.

$83,140 for the Waste Management System Design Laboratory (WMSD Lab), led by Dr. Kelvin Tsun Wai Ng

Funding will support enhanced computing power, near-infrared spectrometry and new field tools to improve how plastic waste is mapped and analyzed under prairie conditions. The infrastructure will support research that develops data-driven, cost-effective waste management solutions for Saskatchewan municipalities to reduce landfill pressure, improve recycling and support a circular economy.

Together, these projects strengthen Saskatchewan's ability to attract and retain top researchers, train the next generation of scientists and advance solutions central to the province's long-term growth and wellbeing.

"Innovation Saskatchewan's investment in research leaders at the University of Regina positions our province at the forefront in innovation, enabling bold research that addresses urgent challenges from antimicrobial resistance to sustainable waste systems and water security," U of R (Research) Vice-President Dr. Chris Yost said. "Support for our research enterprise drives solutions that benefit communities here at home, across Canada and around the world."

Innovation Saskatchewan recently expanded the ISF program by nearly doubling annual funding to $5.2 million and launching four streams focused on research infrastructure, research projects, ecosystem development and international collaboration. The expanded program launches April 1, with funding decisions expected in summer 2026.

Since launching in 2018, ISF invested $26.6 million, leveraging $167 million in external funding to support academic research.

