ECB adopts opinion on appointment of its future Vice-President

25 February 2026

Governing Council has no objection to proposed candidate Boris Vujčić

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today adopted an opinion on a recommendation from the Council of the European Union on the appointment of the Vice-President of the ECB.

The Governing Council had no objection to the proposed candidate, Boris Vujčić, who is a person of recognised standing and professional experience in monetary policy or banking matters as required by Article 283(2) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. Mr Vujčić currently serves as the Governor of Hrvatska narodna banka.

Following the Governing Council’s opinion and an opinion of the European Parliament, the new Vice-President of the ECB will be appointed by the European Council. The Governing Council’s opinion, which will be published shortly in the Official Journal of the European Union, will be made available on the ECB’s website in all official EU languages.

Mr Vujčić will serve a non-renewable eight-year term, with effect from 1 June 2026. He succeeds Luis de Guindos, whose term as Vice-President of the ECB ends on 31 May 2026.

For media queries, please contact Mila Quacquarelli, tel.: +49 170 6324603.