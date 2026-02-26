Secretary Noem Backs Dalilah Law to Bar States from Granting Commercial Driver’s Licenses to Illegal Aliens following President Trump’s Proposal at State of the Union

Allowing illegal aliens, many of whom do not know English, to obtain CDLs to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America’s roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem today released the following statement in support of President Donald Trump’s proposal of the Dalilah Law, which would bar any state from granting commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) to illegal aliens.

The Dalilah Law is named after Dalilah Coleman, a young girl who was tragically injured and sustained life-changing injuries after a crash caused by an illegal alien. On June 20, 2024, Partap Singh—an illegal alien from India—caused a multi-car pileup while driving a commercial 18-wheeler in the sanctuary state of California. Governor Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles issued him a commercial driver’s license. According to Dalilah’s father, the crash resulted in her inability to walk, talk, eat orally, or attend kindergarten as planned.

Dalilah Coleman

“Under President Trump's leadership, we have worked to deliver justice for the families impacted by illegal alien crime, and have ensured that the tragedies they endured will no longer continue. What happened to Dalilah Coleman is a tragedy that could have been PREVENTED if California did not grant commercial driver’s licenses to illegal aliens who should have never been here in the first place,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “DHS is working every single day to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens who are unlawfully in the U.S.”

On August 29, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Singh in Fresno, California pursuant to a warrant for his arrest.

Allowing illegal aliens, many of whom do not speak English, to obtain commercial driver’s licenses to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America’s roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety. Some of the illegal aliens arrested with CDLs and tragedies caused by illegal aliens operating 18 wheelers and semi-trucks are below:

Earlier this month, ICE arrested an illegal alien semi-truck driver issued a CDL by Pennsylvania who killed four innocent people on February 3, when he swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a van in head-on collision.

In December, DHS and the Department of Transportation announced that an American was tragically killed due to a Chinese national with a CDL who failed the English proficiency test after the crash. DHS has now confirmed the driver investigators say caused the crash illegally entered the United States from Mexico in 2023.

DHS has now confirmed the driver investigators say caused the crash illegally entered the United States from Mexico in 2023. In October, DHS announced the arrest of an illegal alien, Anmol Anmol, who was issued a CDL by the state of New York to “No Name Given Anmol.” On September 23, 2025, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol encountered Anmol during a routine inspection at a truck scale on I-40. Record checks conducted by ICE revealed Anmol is an illegal alien from India. ICE arrested him and placed him in removal proceedings. He entered the U.S. illegally in 2023 and was released by the Biden administration into the country.

In November, DHS announced ICE arrested 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan wanted in his origin country for belonging to a terrorist organization. Uzbekistan authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bozorov in 2022 for being a member of a terrorist organization. He is accused of distributing terrorist propaganda calling for jihad online and recruiting terrorists to join the jihad movement. ICE arrested him in Kansas on November 9, while he was working as a commercial truck driver. Governor Josh Shapiro’s Pennsylvania issued him a CDL. The Biden administration granted him work authorization in January 2024.

In August, DHS announced ICE lodged an arrest detainer for criminal illegal alien Harjinder Singh following his arrest for three counts of vehicular homicide. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, on August 12, 2025, Harjinder Singh attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an “Official Use Only” access point in St. Lucie County. By blocking all lanes of the highway with his truck, Singh caused a brutal wreck, instantly killing three innocent people.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #