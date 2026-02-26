While Sanctuary Politicians Refuse to Put the Safety of American Citizens Before Illegal Aliens, Our Law Enforcement Officers Were Out on the Streets Arresting Murderers, Pedophiles, and Depraved Sex Criminals

During his State of the Union address to the nation, President Trump made it clear: The FIRST duty of the American government is to protect AMERICAN CITIZENS, not illegal aliens

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens from across the country, convicted for murder, sexual acts against a child, incest, and other depraved crimes.

“Last night, there was a clear contrast of who President Trump and Secretary Noem are fighting for versus who sanctuary politicians are. We are fighting for the victims of illegal alien crime and will always put AMERICAN CITIZENS before illegal aliens. If you’re an elected representative in the United States and you refuse to stand and put American citizens ahead of illegal aliens, then you should be representing some other country because you’re clearly not representing America,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “While sanctuary politicians refuse to put the safety of American citizens first, our officers were risking their lives arresting murderers, pedophiles, and depraved sexual predators. We will not stop fighting for the arrest and removal of criminal illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jesus Morales-Bonet, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for murder, solicitation/murder for hire, drug trafficking, and escape of a penal institution in Chicago, Illinois.

Yousif Suliman, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan, convicted for sexual acts against a child and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ketrat Pakiu, a criminal illegal alien from the Federated States of Micronesia, convicted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct (penetration) – incest in Hagatna, Guam.

Jose Escamilia-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering the welfare of a child in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Jorge Martinez-Casado, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for battery on a police officer/corrections/firefighter/transit in Miami, Florida.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

