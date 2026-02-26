BEST OF THE BEST: ICE Agents Delivered Emergency Medical Care and Saved Life of 4-Year-Boy Who Drowned in a Hotel Pool

ICE officers—who were off duty—sprang into action and delivered lifesaving care and saved this child

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recognizes the extraordinary heroic action of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for saving the life of a four-year old boy who had fallen into a hotel pool and drowned.

On February 20, off-duty ICE law enforcement agents were dining at a restaurant in Plymouth, Minnesota, when they were approached by a panicked woman seeking assistance for a four-year-old child who was unresponsive from drowning in a hotel swimming pool.

The agents immediately responded, performing CPR for several minutes. Local police and Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly thereafter and transported the child to a local medical center for further medical care. Thanks to this lifesaving care and quick action, the child regained consciousness and is now alert.

ICE received a written letter of recognition from the Plymouth Police Department, commending the agents for their heroic actions and professionalism during this terrifying incident.

“I want to take a moment to commend the heroism and swift action taken by these agents to save the life of a sweet, innocent child. If our agents had not been there and stepped up, this would have been a tragic outcome,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Because of their training, these two agents were able to save a life. Our agents are the best of the best. Every single day they put their lives on the line to save American lives. President Trump and Secretary Noem will always stand with our law enforcement. If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them for their service.”

DHS reaffirms that our law enforcement deserves honor, respect, and support for their service to our nation. Their commitment reflects the highest ideals of duty and sacrifice, and their bravery ensures Americans live in safer, more secure communities.

