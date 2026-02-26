Alaska Attorney General Cox joins Coalition of Attorneys General Urging Scrutinization of Netflixâ€™s Proposed Merger with Warner Brothers

Submit Release
February 25, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“Alaska joined an 11-State coalition in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, asking it to thoroughly scrutinize Netflix’s proposed merger with Warner Bothers. The merger, if approved, would give Netflix a considerable market share over competitors. This could lead to higher prices, lower-quality content, and less innovation, all to the detriment of consumers.

“Streaming now dominates how consumers watch film, television, and sometimes the news,” said Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox. “When one company moves to consolidate streaming-platform control with studio production power, that risks vertical consolidation on a massive scaleâ€” and it could mean higher prices, fewer choices, and less innovation for Alaskans who already face limited options. The Department of Justice has the responsibility to review mergers like this, and we are insisting on a hard look.”

Netflix’s merger with Warner Brothers could be especially disastrous for movie theaters. Warner Brothers regularly distributes moviesâ€”especially blockbustersâ€”to theaters. If Netflix gains control over Warner Brothers, it could strangle a key source of revenue from theaters. Money, usually spent in and kept within states, would no longer support small businesses and franchises but would instead go to a single California company. The impact on theaters would come just as they are beginning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and Hollywood strikes.

Attorney General Cox joined Nebraska Attorney General Hilgers and Montana Attorney General Knudsen on the letter with attorneys general from the following States: Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

