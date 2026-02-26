California, 14 states sue HHS over changes to vaccine recommendations

California and 14 other states are suing the federal government to reverse a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that reduced the number of diseases children should be inoculated against from 17 to 11, calling it a departure from standard medical advice that ignored federal laws.

