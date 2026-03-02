Acapulco Announces Year-Round International Events and Expanded U.S. Connectivity

Acapulco´s Charm is Found in Every Detail Acapulco Continues to be the Most Romantic Beach Destination Acapulco´s Welcoming Brand

Travel to Acapulco has never been easier. Visitors from Texas can take advantage of direct air connectivity from Dallas and Houston

Acapulco continues to strengthen its position as a global tourism destination. With direct routes from key U.S. markets and a robust calendar of global events, Acapulco remains active year-round.” — Simon Quiñones, Secretary of Tourism of the State of Guerrero

SPRING, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acapulco Tourism Board announced ongoing efforts to strengthen the destination’s international presence through year-round events, upgraded tourism infrastructure, and direct air connectivity from key U.S. markets.

Located on Mexico’s Pacific coast in the state of Guerrero, Acapulco continues to receive international visitors supported by renovated hotel properties, restored tourism services, and scheduled global events. The destination’s bay, beaches, and established hospitality sector remain central to its tourism offering.

Direct Air Connectivity from Texas

Acapulco currently maintains direct flight connections from Dallas and Houston, providing access for travelers from Texas and surrounding regions. According to the Tourism Board, these routes contribute to sustained visitation from the U.S. market and facilitate leisure, group, and business travel.

Tourism Infrastructure and Visitor Experiences

The destination offers a range of experiences and services including:

• Beaches such as Playa Condesa, Icacos, Revolcadero, and Pie de la Cuesta

• The La Quebrada cliff diving exhibitions

• Bay cruises and maritime activities

• Resort accommodations ranging from full-service to boutique properties

• Regional gastronomy featuring seafood and traditional dishes from Guerrero

Local authorities report that hotel renovations and service upgrades have been implemented to support visitor comfort and operational standards.

International Events Hosted in Acapulco

Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Acapulco serves as host city for the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, an ATP professional tennis tournament that draws international athletes and spectators annually.

Tianguis Turístico México – 50th Edition

The city is also the host location for the 50th edition of Tianguis Turístico México, the country’s principal tourism trade event. The conference convenes travel industry professionals, buyers, media, and tourism officials from domestic and international markets. Additional conventions, sporting competitions, concerts, and cultural festivals are scheduled throughout the year as part of the city’s event calendar.

Cultural and Hospitality Profile

Acapulco’s tourism identity includes multi-generational hospitality traditions, coastal cuisine, nightlife, and family-oriented resort offerings. Sunset views over Acapulco Bay and its historic maritime setting continue to form part of the visitor experience.

About Acapulco

Acapulco is one of Mexico’s longest-established beach destinations and an important tourism hub on the Pacific coast. The city maintains direct connectivity with select U.S. gateways and continues to host national and international tourism events.

For updated information regarding hotel operations and tourism services, visit: https://visitacapulco.travel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.