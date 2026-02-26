South African Statement: Explanation of vote during resumed Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly on the draft Resolution on Support for lasting peace in Ukraine

President,

Thank you for convening the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly to consider the draft resolution on the “Support for lasting peace in Ukraine”.

It is regrettable that we are meeting on the 4th anniversary of a war that could have been resolved diplomatically rather than through a protracted conflict.

This conflict has led to wanton destruction and the death of many in Ukraine and the Russian Federation and affected the security of the wider European region.

The human and negative economic impact and tension arising from the conflict has affected all of us, including African countries, underscoring the fact that we live an interconnected world.

President,

The well-being of all people in situations of conflict remains central to the purpose of the United Nations.

Preventing the worsening humanitarian situation should be our primary focus.

The importance of taking every precaution to avoid targeting civilians, civilian infrastructure and critical energy infrastructure cannot be overstated.

South Africa also reiterates its continued support for the protection of children on all sides and their inviolable rights to grow up in peace in a social context that respects their identity and celebrates their humanity.

President,

Now more than ever, at this inflection point in the stability of the global order, there is a need for a peaceful and negotiated resolution of this and other persistent conflicts, with the UN at the centre, in line with a rules-based order, with due respect for international law, including the UN Charter.

Critically, there must be adherence to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States, core principles upon which the UN was founded more than 80 years ago.

This also requires adherence to the jus cogens norm that prohibits the acquisition of land through the use of force, or the threat thereof.

South Africa therefore commends all efforts aimed at bringing about a just peace and reiterates its continued firm support for the diplomatic resolution of the war in Ukraine.

This is an endeavour which we have consistently pursued bilaterally, including through the African Peace Initiative, which remains one of the only efforts to constructively engage both sides of the conflict.

President,

We have today considered another draft resolution on the situation in Ukraine.

The operative elements of the resolution are in line with South Africa’s approach to the conflict.

It is lamentable though, that once again the text was produced in a restrictive manner, without all Member States being afforded an equal opportunity to contribute to its drafting.

Consequently, it ignored the constructive contributions of many States committed to peace in Ukraine and does not meet the necessary threshold of collective action as envisaged by an institution of this nature.

Thus, perpetuating a perception that some views and initiatives are more important than others.

South Africa, however, did not vote against the resolution before the Assembly today as it echoes our call for all Member States to remain resolutely committed to the peaceful and negotiated settlement of this conflict, while at the same time firmly recognising the primacy of the United Nations in advancing the cause of peace, without fear or favour.

We once again implore all Member States to re-commit to inclusivity, which is a central tenet critical to a prosperous global order.

This commitment starts with collective action in pursuit of a peaceful resolution of this protracted conflict in line with international law.

I thank you.

