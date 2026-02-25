DUI Task Force focusing on impaired driving during 1A/2A Regional Basketball in Fremont County

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will patrol for impaired drivers from Thursday, Feb. 26, through Saturday, Feb. 28, in Fremont County.

“We want this basketball tournament to be remembered for great basketball, not preventable crashes. If you drink alcohol or use drugs, don’t drive. Expect increased patrols and zero tolerance for impaired driving," said Chief Kelly Waugh of the Lander Police Department.

The last task force operation in 2026 (Super Bowl weekend) yielded 213 traffic stops and one arrest of an impaired driver in Fremont County.

There have been two impaired driving fatalities in Fremont County in 2026. Law enforcement reminds everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear a seat belt.

SafeRide operates on weekends in Lander and Riverton, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782). Rides are free.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.

For information about this news release, please contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.