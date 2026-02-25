WYDOT to meet with local government agencies in Sheridan County to discuss State Transportation Improvement Program

SHERIDAN, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduled to present the current State Transportation Program during the March commission and council meetings in Sheridan on March 2.

The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction projects scheduled over the next six years. A dynamic plan, the STIP is updated annually to ensure it addresses both current and future highway needs and is shared yearly with local government agencies and the public.

District 4 STIP meeting schedule is as follows.

· Sheridan County Commission – Monday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. – Sheridan County Courthouse, 224 S. Main Street.

· City of Sheridan – Monday, March 2 at 5:00 p.m.- City Council Chambers, 55 E. Grinnell Plaza.

WYDOT invites the public to attend these meetings, where they can share their input to help influence future projects and priorities. More information about the STIP can be found at https://www.dot.state.wy.us/ STIP. The public is encouraged to provide comments and feedback using the interactive STIP map, accessible through the link above.

For more information on how to attend or re to receive a calendar invite, please contact Laura Dalles at 307-674-2356.