WYDOT begins concrete repairs on Rock Springs Belt Loop Monday

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), with DeBernardi Construction will begin phase 1 of the first half of work on the concrete slab repairs on Wyoming State Highway 376, the South Belt Loop in Rock Springs beginning Monday, March 2.

To conduct the work, crews will sequentially close sections of the South Belt Loop. Crews have divided the work and corresponding closures into 4 phases of the first half of the work:

Phase 1 – Blair Avenue to Walnut Street, estimated closure time 28 days

Phase 2 – Walnut Street to Stable Lane, estimated closure time 20 days

Phase 3 – Stable Lane to Donalynn Drive, estimated closure time 10 days

Phase 4 – Donalynn Drive to Marchant Street, estimated closure time 8 days

The first phase, which begins Monday, will include the closure from the intersection of Blair Ave to the intersection with Walnut Ave. The closure of this section should last roughly a month.

After the completion of the first 4 phases, the second half of the work will begin about mid-summer and will be divided into another 5 phases:

Phase 5 – Marchant Street to Prairie Ave., estimated closure time 18 days

Phase 6 – Prairie Ave. to James Drive, estimated closure time 20 days

Phase 7 – James drive to Ninth Street, estimated closure time 12 days

Phase 8 – Dewar Drive to West Center Street, estimated closure time 12 days

Phase 9 – West Center Street to Blair Avenue, estimated closure time 12 days.

As the work progresses, crews will be able to identify more exact dates for the start of the second half of work. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternative routes to their destinations. No traffic will be allowed through the work zone.

The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation job involving concrete paving, asphalt paving, milling, grinding, crack sealing and traffic control work on approximately 4.50 miles of the South Belt Loop (WYO 376). The completion date for the overall work is set for October 31, 2026.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.