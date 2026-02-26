Minister Nomakhosazana Meth on stronger regional collaboration at SADC Employment and labour sector officials

At the opening of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Employment and Labour Sector Senior Officials Meeting, Employment and Labour Minister, Nomakhosazana Meth, made a strong appeal for greater regional cooperation to protect workers amid growing global instability.

Addressing delegates, the Minister reflected on the shifting global order marked by rising geopolitical tensions, protectionism and fragmented trade relations. She cautioned that in times of global disruption, working people are often the first to bear the consequences through job losses, rising living costs and weakened labour protections.

“The future of work in our region must be grounded in justice and collaboration," she said.

Emphasising the importance of solidarity, Minister Meth highlighted regional collaboration as SADC's most effective response to global uncertainty. She noted that strengthened cooperation can help diversify supply chains within the region, support stable labour migration systems and protect workers' rights in a rapidly changing environment.

Minister Meth drew attention to the findings of the latest SADC labour market report, which paints a concerning picture of persistent unemployment and underemployment across Member States. In some countries, unemployment remains as high as 36.9 percent, with women disproportionately affected. Youth unemployment in certain areas exceeds 60 percent, while high levels of informality continue to leave many workers without adequate protection or social security.

She underscored that decent work must remain central to the region's development agenda and rejected the notion that labour standards are optional during times of economic strain.

On the SADC Protocol on Employment and Labour, Minister Meth acknowledged progress in revising the instrument but noted delays in ratification across Member States. South Africa, while supportive of the Protocol's objectives, has raised specific constitutional and legal considerations requiring clarification to ensure alignment with national processes and transformation commitments. She reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to constructive engagement with the SADC Secretariat to resolve outstanding matters.

The Minister also highlighted the need to elevate employment creation as a primary objective of national economic policy. She urged Member States to strengthen coordination between employment strategies and macroeconomic planning to address structural challenges in labour markets.

Addressing labour migration, child labour and dispute resolution, she pointed to ongoing gaps in harmonisation, enforcement and funding. Inconsistent visa regimes, outdated data and case backlogs in labour dispute systems continue to undermine progress. She called for improved coordination, stronger implementation of National Action Plans and enhanced data collection to inform evidence-based policymaking.

Minister Nomakhosazana Meth further acknowledged institutional and financial constraints affecting the implementation of regional programmes, including funding shortages that have limited programme evaluations. She emphasised the need for sustainable financing and increased political will to ensure that regional commitments translate into measurable outcomes.

Minister Meth urged delegates to move from commitment to action. She called for renewed momentum in ratifying the SADC Protocol on Employment and Labour, adequate resourcing of national initiatives, harmonisation of migration policies and strengthened regional solidarity.

“Through unity and shared responsibility, we can build a resilient labour market that leaves no worker behind," said Minister Meth.

