Clicta Digital Launches OTT/CTV Advertising Service as Streaming Ad Spend Surges in 2026

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clicta Digital Agency, an award-winning performance marketing firm based in Denver, today announced the launch of its new Over-the-Top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV) advertising service, positioning businesses to capitalize on the rapid shift from traditional television to streaming platforms.As advertisers continue reallocating budgets toward streaming environments that offer robust data, targeting, and measurable outcomes, Clicta’s new OTT/CTV offering equips brands to reach engaged viewers with precision and performance.Streaming Ad Growth Driving Market MomentumIndustry forecasts show that U.S. CTV advertising spend is expected to grow roughly 14% year-over-year in 2026, eclipsing $37 billion as businesses increasingly prioritize streaming over linear television due to measurable targeting and performance capabilities — a growth rate that outpaces broader categories of media spend. This double-digit expansion reflects a broader trend where connected TV becomes a cornerstone of modern media strategies.Unlike traditional broadcast TV, OTT and CTV campaigns allow advertisers to target specific households, demographics, geographic regions, and behavioral segments — transforming television into a precision performance channel rather than a mass-reach branding tool.For businesses still unclear on the distinction between streaming formats, Clicta also recently published a breakdown explaining OTT VS CTV , helping marketers understand how each platform impacts targeting, delivery, and measurement strategy.“Streaming has fundamentally changed how audiences consume content,” said Ron Robbins, Founder of Clicta Digital. “Brands no longer have to accept waste or vague reporting. With OTT and CTV, we can combine television’s impact with digital precision — backed by real data.”What Sets Clicta’s OTT/CTV Service ApartAdvanced Audience Targeting – Household-level targeting based on demographics, interests, behavior, and locationAI-Driven Optimization – Real-time performance monitoring and campaign refinementCross-Device Retargeting – Reinforce TV impressions with display and digital follow-upPerformance Transparency – Clear attribution tied to website visits, conversions, and engagementPremium Streaming Placement – Access to major ad-supported streaming environmentsClicta integrates its OTT/CTV campaigns into a broader visibility ecosystem that includes search, paid media, and authority-building strategies. As an established AI SEO agency , the firm helps clients align streaming campaigns with modern AI-driven search behaviors, ensuring brand visibility extends beyond impressions and into search discovery.The agency also supports amplification through strategic Digital PR campaigns, strengthening online authority signals that influence both traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered answer platforms.“Television is no longer siloed,” Robbins added. “Today’s performance strategy connects streaming exposure, search intent, and digital authority into one measurable framework.”As connected TV advertising continues its trajectory of growth in 2026, businesses that adopt streaming-first strategies now are positioned to not only increase reach but also deepen measurable engagement with key audiences.About Clicta Digital AgencyClicta Digital Agency is an award winning performance and growth marketing agency based in Denver, Colorado, helping businesses increase visibility, generate qualified leads, and drive measurable revenue. The full-service agency specializes in digital strategy, paid media, AI search optimization, copywriting, OTT/CTV, website design, social media, graphic, website design and modern visibility frameworks designed to help businesses stay competitive as search and consumer behavior evolve.Clicta partners with organizations across a range of industries, delivering practical, results-focused marketing built for long-term growth.For more information about Clicta Digital Agency and its services, visit: https://clictadigital.com/

