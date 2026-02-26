Premier Alan Winde delivers 2026 Western Cape State of the Province Address, 25 Feb

On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, Premier Alan Winde will deliver his 2026 State of the Province Address in George to mark the official opening of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.

“There is much we can take pride in across the Western Cape. At the same time, significant work lies ahead of us in 2026. My State of the Province Address offers an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made over the past year - particularly in growing the province’s economy and job creation - and to outline our goals and priorities, not only for 2026, but for the next several years. I look forward to telling the residents of our great province how we will continue working as hard as we can to lead strong, diverse, and inclusive growth to create many more jobs,” said Premier Winde

Date: Wednesday, 25 February 2026

Time: 18:30

Venue: Conville Community Hall, 1 Pienaar Street, George

Media enquiries can be directed to:

Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates