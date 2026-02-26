Gauteng Provincial Legislature hosts SOPA debate and Premier's reply, 26 Feb

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature invites members of the media to a House Sitting at which Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs), representing various political parties, will debate the State of the Province Address (SOPA) delivered by Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Monday, 23 February 2026.

The House Sitting will be presided over by the Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Honourable Morakane Mosupyoe. During the same sitting, Premier Lesufi will provide his formal reply to the debate, outlining the Executive’s response to issues and proposals raised by MPLs.

The SOPA debate is a key constitutional process that enables robust democratic engagement, oversight and accountability, allowing elected representatives to interrogate government priorities, policy commitments and plans for service delivery in Gauteng.

Members of the media are encouraged to cover the proceedings and to bring their press cards to get access to the GPL media gallery.

Details of the House Sitting are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 26 February 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Gauteng Provincial Legislature

The Sitting will also be streamed live as follows:

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/heewviGws5o?feature=share

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/share/1GS8bZNhkL/

Enquiries:

Mr Dipolelo Ramokgopa

Cell: 082 560 5434

Mr Abe Mokoka

Cell: 079 882 5425

E-Mail: amokoka@gpl.gov.za

