President Cyril Ramaphosa attends 2026 National Budget Speech in Parliament, 25 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, attend the 2026 National Budget Speech in Parliament, Cape Town.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana will present the 2026 National Budget.

The Budget Speech follows the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), in which President Ramaphosa outlined the government’s policy priorities and programme of action for the 2026 year ahead.

The Budget sets out how government will fund these priorities.

The Budget Speech will be tabled as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 25 February 2026
Time: 14h00
Venue: Nieuwmeester Dome, Cape Town

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President 
media@presidency.gov.za

