Behind the Scenes at Sunny HQ: 90% of Support Requests Resolved in Two Hours or Less

What "managed WordPress" means in practice and the number Sunny HQ is willing to be held to.

When a site breaks, the business behind it feels it immediately. Two hours or less is our operating standard. We publish it because it should be something customers can measure us against.” — Dylan Bost, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunny HQ

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny HQ, a Human-First WordPress platform, released a core operating metric: 90% of support requests are fully resolved in two hours or less.The average support queue at major hosting providers runs 8 to 24 hours for a first response — not a fix. For a business whose site drives leads, bookings, or sales, that gap is not a minor inconvenience. It is lost revenue and lost trust.Sunny HQ publishes this number because customers deserve a standard they can hold their provider to — not a promise buried in marketing language."When a site breaks, the business behind it feels it immediately," said Dylan Bost, co-founder and CEO of Sunny HQ. "Two hours or less is our operating standard. We publish it because it should be something customers can measure us against."What This Number Means90% resolved in two hours or less means the issue is closed — not acknowledged, not escalated, not waiting on a reply. Complex bugs, third-party vendor delays, and large-scale rebuilds take longer by nature. When they do, customers are told early and plainly.How Sunny HQ OperatesMost WordPress users know the gap between what hosting companies promise and what actually happens: queues, handoffs, canned replies, and support that stops at the edge of someone's defined responsibility.Sunny HQ is built differently.One team owns the issue from open to close. No handoffs. No ambiguity about who is responsible.- Revenue-blocking issues move first. Broken checkouts, security warnings, and downtime do not wait in line.- Fixes are documented. Repeatable systems mean faster resolution and fewer recurring problems.- Communication is direct. If something will take longer, the customer knows before they have to ask.This is not a support philosophy. It is an operating standard.Why Resolution Speed Protects Your BusinessA slow site signals unreliability. A broken checkout loses sales in real time. A security warning creates doubt that outlasts the fix.Fast resolution is not about a better experience with your hosting provider. It is about protecting the experience your customers have with you.Who Sunny HQ Works WithSunny HQ is a Human-First WordPress platform built for businesses that are done managing their own hosting. That means agencies, WooCommerce and e-commerce brands, online course creators, and founder-led companies where the website drives real revenue.If your current provider cannot tell you what their resolution time looks like, that is worth knowing.Learn more at SunnyHQ.io About Sunny HQSunny HQ is a Human-First WordPress platform providing managed hosting, maintenance, security, and performance support for businesses that value reliability, clarity, and operational excellence. Sunny HQ handles the website so founders and teams can focus on their business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.