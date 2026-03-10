Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino Label Maria Becerra at Premio Lo Nuestro 2026 Mau y Ricky at Premio Lo Nuestro 2026 Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino

From sports venues to musical stages, Latino icons are raising a glass of Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino

MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of Latin music may have recently spotted Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino across their Instagram feeds. This wine label, illustrated with four historic female figures, hails from Argentina’s 120-year-old family winery, Catena Zapata, winner of the World’s Best Vineyard Award in 2023 and named the World’s Most Admired Wine Brand by UK’s Drinks International in 2025.Long revered by fine wine collectors, Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino has recently been in the spotlight as Latino music, sports, and entertainment icons share milestone moments, often with this iconic bottle in hand.As the story of modern Latin American culture has become increasingly resonant in mainstream culture through social and digital media, Catena Zapata’s Malbec Argentino joins the festivities by bringing to life the story of Argentina’s flagship variety, Malbec.Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino has recently appeared on the Instagram profiles of sports and entertainment celebrities, as well as during the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.At the Premio Lo Nuestro 2026 ceremony in Miami, several artists, including Mau y Ricky, Lunay, and Maria Becerra, were photographed with bottles of Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino while celebrating at the event.Fourth-generation vintner and Managing Director of Catena Zapata ( @catenazapata ) Dr. Laura Catena has also highlighted these celebrity moments on her Instagram account ( @lauracatenamd ), amplifying the wine's appearances in cultural celebrations across music, sports, and entertainment.A tribute to MalbecCatena Zapata Malbec Argentino is a 100% Malbec made from old vines in the Nicasia and Angélica vineyards of Mendoza. The wine’s label pays tribute to the epic journey of the Malbec grape, from its noble origins in France to its rebirth at high altitude in Argentina.Its distinctive label, illustrated by artist Rick Shaefer, depicts four female figures representing defining chapters in Malbec’s history:- Eleanor of Aquitaine: symbolizes the birth of Malbec in the Old World, where the grape first rose to prominence.- The Immigrant: represents the explorers and adventurers who carried Malbec across the Atlantic, ushering the variety into the New World.- Phylloxera: personifies the devastation that erased Malbec’s dominance in France, a loss that ultimately made possible its renewal elsewhere.- Bodega Catena Zapata: embodied by Adrianna Catena, representing the abundance of the New World and Malbec’s modern renaissance.For more details about the wine's story, visit https://malbecargentino.com The Sales ImpactGenuine celebrity endorsement boosts consumer purchasing, even at the luxury tier. For example, following its appearance on Instagram during the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in December 2025, Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino (SRP $120) saw measurable sales growth:● +71% sales increase in the United States (Dec. 2025 vs. Dec. 2024)● +110% sales increase in Colombia (Dec. 2025 vs. Dec. 2024)● +31.5% year-over-year increase in WineSearcher searches (Dec. 2025 vs. Dec. 2024)As Latin American artists and athletes continue to shape global culture, Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino has emerged as a natural companion to moments of recognition and legacy. Its growing presence in the hands of influential figures underscores the role of fine wine in aspirational culture and reinforces Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino’s place as a symbol of Latin American prestige and success.

Legal Disclaimer:

