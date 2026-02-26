After Record-Breaking Year, Newfi Lending ('Newfi') Maintains Momentum Through Organic and Inorganic Growth

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newfi, a leading non-agency mortgage lender owned by funds managed by Apollo, surpassed $4 billion of production in 2025, representing 61% year-over-year growth. Momentum continues to build across the wholesale, correspondent, and retail channels through best-in-class execution across consumer non-QM, DSCR / investor term loans, and second lien mortgages products. In addition to organic growth initiatives, Newfi remains interested in strategic partnership opportunities – either through acquisition or direct investment – that bolster business and financial performance.Correspondent As A Key Growth EngineNewfi’s correspondent channel experienced rapid growth while maintaining credit discipline in 2025. Built to support sellers seeking a dependable execution partner, the channel has gained traction with lenders looking for competitive pricing, operational transparency, and flexible product offerings in non-QM and second lien originations.“Our growth is a result of focus, innovation and commitment to every customer,” said Steve Abreu, Founder & CEO of Newfi. “With customer service as the foundation, we have scaled our technology, processes and offerings to be more efficient and advanced in every channel.”Exploring Strategic Acquisitions and Capital PartnershipsAs an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), a global alternative asset manager with $938 billion of assets under management as of Q4 2025, Newfi possesses the financial strength and strategic support to pursue diversified growth initiatives.Looking ahead, Newfi has signaled openness to strategic acquisitions and investments that align with its long-term vision.“Our goal isn’t growth for growth’s sake,” Abreu said. “We’re interested in opportunities that strengthen our platform and create lasting value for our organization and customers.”For more information on strategic acquisitions and partnerships please reach out to Newfi Founder & CEO, Steve Abreu at steve@newfi.com.

