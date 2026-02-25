Jacy Todd Found Guilty of 23 Counts of Official Misconduct and False Statement Under Oath Relating to Medical Marijuana Ballot Petition

Judge Alfred Corey presided over a two-and-a-half-day jury trial this week in Hall County Court. This afternoon, the jury returned guilty verdicts against Jacy C. Todd, 55, of York, on 23 counts of official misconduct and 1 count of false statement under oath.

In September of 2024, Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Hall County Attorney Marty Klein announced the criminal investigation into the medical marijuana petitions.

Jacy Todd was officially charged with multiple counts in October 2024.

The jury was asked to address the duties of public servants under the statutes.

"We are very grateful to the jury for their careful consideration of this case. Election integrity is the bedrock of our democracy. The evidence at trial reflected a systematic scheme in which the law was routinely violated. As we have said all along, the medical marijuana petition campaign was built on fraud and malfeasance and ultimately should never have been on the ballot in the first place,” stated Attorney General Hilgers.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 22nd, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.