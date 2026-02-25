Rodeo Realty’s Jimmy Heckenberg Presents 18221 Windsor Dr – A Modern Mediterranean Estate Redefining Luxury Living

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top agent of LA, Jimmy Heckenberg proudly presents 18221 Windsor Dr, the finest residence in the neighborhood—an exceptional modern Mediterranean estate that redefines luxury through scale, design, and presence. Offering approximately 5,980 square feet of impeccably curated living space, this extraordinary property features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, delivering a seamless blend of architectural elegance and contemporary sophistication.

From the moment of arrival, the home’s commanding front elevation and expansive statement driveway create a dramatic and unforgettable first impression. Refined architectural lines and a grand entry sequence set the tone for the elevated living experience that unfolds within.

At the heart of the residence, a showpiece chef’s kitchen anchors the main living space. Designed for both culinary excellence and stylish entertaining, the kitchen showcases custom cabinetry, an oversized statement island, top-tier appliances, and a fully equipped prep kitchen. Soaring ceilings and expansive walls of glass flood the interiors with natural light, while oversized sliding doors create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. Wide-plank flooring and thoughtfully selected finishes elevate the open-concept design, effortlessly connecting formal and casual living areas.

The backyard unfolds as a private five-star retreat. A resort-style pool and spa serve as the centerpiece, framed by a sophisticated cabana, curated lounge spaces, and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen complete with built-in BBQ and generous dining area. Mature trees and lush landscaping envelop the grounds, offering a rare sense of privacy and tranquility ideal for both intimate relaxation and grand-scale entertaining.

The primary suite serves as a true sanctuary, featuring a private terrace, spa-inspired bathroom, and an expansive walk-in closet. Each additional en-suite bedroom is generously proportioned and elegantly appointed, maintaining a cohesive standard of comfort and design throughout the home.

Additional amenities further elevate the estate’s appeal, including a state-of-the-art theater, dedicated gym, game room with wet bar, private sauna, and a beautifully appointed laundry suite. An expansive driveway and garage provide ample parking and convenience.

With its commanding presence, dramatic arrival, seamless indoor-outdoor flow, and unparalleled amenities, 18221 Windsor Dr stands as one of the most impressive and complete offerings in the area—an extraordinary opportunity to own a truly standout estate.

