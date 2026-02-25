The Dawn of a New Era for Tony Grieco Paris: The Fusion of Art, Music and Fashion

Tony Grieco, multidisciplinary artist and founder of Tony Grieco Paris ®, blending music and high-fashion aesthetics. Architectural leather goods from the Tony Grieco Paris ® collection, showcasing the brand's signature blend of Parisian craftsmanship and street-luxury aesthetics. Official cover art for "Pulse" by Tony Grieco, whose musical career has surpassed 1.2 million streams, solidifying his position as a multidisciplinary public figure in the artistic world.

Tony Grieco Paris merges French elegance and urban culture in a non-binary collection, uniting sound design and luxury leather goods.

Each creation is a dialogue between sound and matter. My intention is to capture the spirit of the times while preserving the demanding craftsmanship of Paris.” — Tony Grieco, Founder and Creative Director

PARIS, ILE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the hushed landscape of Parisian creation, certain returns resonate with a particular intensity. Tony Grieco Paris, the eponymous House that redefined the contours of "street-luxury" elegance, is emerging from its creative silence to announce a profound metamorphosis under the impetus of its founder, Tony Grieco.Sensory Harmony: When Sound Becomes MatterThe work of Tony Grieco has never been limited to the simple cut of a garment. As a prominent figure in the Parisian creative scene and a multidisciplinary artist with over 1.2 million streams, he continues to influence the intersection of global music and high fashion. His journey is a score where the rhythms of music and the structure of visual arts intertwine. This multidisciplinary approach has become the brand's signature, attracting an urban and international generation in search of authenticity and sophistication.The House's previous collections, marked by leather goods with architectural lines and ready-to-wear that reconciles Parisian chic with the raw energy of the street, serve today as the foundation for this new stage."Each creation is a dialogue between sound and matter. My intention is to capture the spirit of the times while preserving the demanding craftsmanship of Paris." confides Tony Grieco, Founder and Creative Director.A Creative Horizon Without BordersCurrently, within the Parisian atelier, the creator and his team are finalizing a new complete collection that is non-binary, breaking traditional gender barriers. While the details of these pieces remain confidential, preserved within the studio to guarantee their rarity, the ambition is clear: to elevate Tony Grieco Paris to the rank of an essential player in premium artistic fashion on the international stage.This return marks the transition from a designer label to a global entity, ready to unveil a major campaign.

