Bowers Plumbing & Remodel to Exhibit at Tacoma Remodeling Expo

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bowers Plumbing & Remodel , soon to be Bowers Home Services, will be present as an exhibitor at the upcoming Tacoma Remodeling Expo, held at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center from March 6 to March 8, 2026. The event is designed to connect homeowners with local remodeling and building experts while exploring the latest innovations, trends, and services available for home improvement projects.The Tacoma Remodeling Expo is a comprehensive resource for those interested in remodeling projects of all sizes. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet industry professionals, ask questions, and gather information for their planned renovations. Bowers Plumbing & Remodel plans to offer attendees insights into their approach to plumbing solutions as well as full-service remodeling for kitchens, bathrooms, and a wide array of home improvement needs.Bowers Plumbing & Remodel specializes in everything from leak detection and repiping to fixture updates and water heater installation. The team also provides complete remodeling services, from initial design consultations to finished installations. Additionally, the newly launched Bowers Electrical Services division provides a wide range of electrical solutions for both residential and commercial clients. Throughout the expo, company representatives will be available to answer questions about common plumbing challenges, discuss custom remodeling options, and share examples of recent projects.“We are excited to participate in the Tacoma Remodeling Expo,” says Joe Bowers , owner of Bowers Plumbing & Remodel. “This event brings homeowners and contractors together who, like us, are passionate about improving homes in our community. We look forward to connecting about the services we offer, learning from our peers, and contributing to a more informed approach to home renovation.”The expo will feature a number of educational seminars, product demonstrations, and opportunities to connect with specialists in cabinetry, countertops, flooring, automation, and energy-efficient products. Attendees looking to understand new products, materials, or techniques will find a variety of resources available in one location.The Tacoma Remodeling Expo takes place at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce St, Tacoma, WA, in Exhibit Halls A and B. Event hours are Friday from 12 PM to 6 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM, and Sunday from 11 AM to 5 PM. Admission is $5 for adults, and free for children under 18.For homeowners and contractors interested in expanding their network of service providers or learning about advancements in home improvement, the expo aims to be a collaborative and educational environment. Bowers Plumbing & Remodel’s participation underscores its ongoing commitment to quality service and professional development.About Bowers Plumbing & Remodel:Bowers Plumbing & Remodel, soon to be Bowers Home Services, is a locally owned and operated company serving the Tacoma region. Specializing in plumbing services and home remodeling, the company offers both repair and installation while focusing on dependability, clear communication, and satisfaction. Bowers Plumbing & Remodel has established itself as a reliable resource for homeowners seeking knowledgeable guidance and quality workmanship on projects both large and small.

