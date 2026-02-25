AG NEWS RELEASE – HAWAIʻI COUNTY POLICE OFFICER ENTERS PLEA FOR TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

HAWAIʻI COUNTY POLICE OFFICER ENTERS PLEA FOR TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

News Release 2026-09

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 25, 2026

HILO, Hawaiʻi – On February 25, 2026, Hawai‘i Police Department Officer Blane Kenolio pled no contest to the criminal charge Tampering with Physical Evidence. Kenolio asked the presiding court to grant deferred acceptance of his no contest plea.

The charge stemmed from Kenolio’s unconstitutional search of an arrestee’s belongings inside the Hilo Police Station. Kenolio searched a closed container found inside the arrestee’s handbag without a warrant. He then sprayed an alcohol solution on the outside of the closed container and thoroughly wiped it down to remove trace evidence of his search.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) and the Hawai‘i County Police Department.

“Officer Kenolio’s no contest plea underscores the importance of accountability and adherence to constitutional protections. The rule of law applies equally to everyone. We thank the Hawaiʻi Police Department for its cooperation and professionalism throughout this investigation and we remain committed to maintaining public trust in our justice system.”

“Professionalism, integrity, and respect for constitutional protections are the cornerstones of policing,” said Hawai’i Police Chief Reed Mahuna. “We value the collaborative and professional manner in which this matter was investigated and remain committed to serving our community with transparency, accountability, and professionalism.”

The case, State v. Blaine Kenolio et al., 3CPC-26-0000022 is being prosecuted by SIPD Deputy Attorney General Benjamin Rose. Tampering with Physical Evidence is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for May 28, 2026, at 9 a.m.

# # #